China: Authorities Report Sharp Increase In Imported Coronavirus Cases

The authorities in China on March 3 reported a sharp spike of imported coronavirus cases arriving in the country. The authorities have reportedly asked the overseas Chinese travellers to minimise their travel plan as the deadly epidemic spreads across the world. The state run media reported on Tuesday that travellers from countries with severe coronavirus outbreak who arrive in Guangdong province must undergo a 14-day quarantine. According to the reports, the same measures applies for Shanghai as well which will also require people to remain in quarantine for 14 days if they have travelled to the city from a country severely affected.

Sale of masks increased

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, that originated in China, the daily output of face masks has reached 116 million units, which is 12 times more than the figure reported on February 1 as the production continued. The official data revealed on March 2 that by the end of last month, the daily production capacity of masks witnessed a fivefold increase from February 1 to 110 million units that came in medical and non-medical calibers. The Chinese news agency quoted the National Development and Reform Commission as saying that the constant hike in both capacity and output further narrowed the deficit in the supply of face masks.

Over 90,000 infected globally

According to reports, as of February 29, the daily output of N95-rated medical masks reached 116 million units to ensure medical staff at the forefront battling the fatal virus are well-equipped. The deadly Coronavirus has infected more than 90,000 people and killed about 3,000 globally since it was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December last year. The vast majority of infections and deaths have occurred in mainland China, but the rapid spread of the virus has caused a devastating effect across the globe. Governments have shut borders and imposed quarantines, and companies have imposed travel bans.

