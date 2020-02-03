China: Wuhan Union Hospital Staff Deliver Coronavirus Patient's Baby In Hazmat Suits

As the Coronavirus death toll increases to 361 in China with nearly 17,205 confirmed cases, recently a woman suspected to be a carrier of the deadly virus gave birth to a boy in the hospital. The new born's father is already a coronavirus patient and the family is currently quarantined in the hospital with the baby in full hazmat gear.

Medical staff reportedly wore suits and goggles while delivering the baby which weighed nearly eight pounds, at Wuhan Union Hospital on February 1. The birth came nearly 10 days after the epicentre of the outbreak, Wuhan was put under lockdown. The isolation unit inside the hospital at Hubei province is the designated national location for pregnant coronavirus patients.

According to international reports, the boy is delivered healthy and has been sent to Wuhan's Children's hospital for further tests. While doctors at Wuhan reportedly said that they are confident to defeat the deadly disease, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

Read - White House Says There Is No Reason For Americans To Panic Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Hong Kong demands border lockdown

While Chinese authorities have claimed to have taken all precautionary measures and WHO has also asked other countries to refrain from creating panic and limiting travel or trade. However, medical workers in Hong Kong boycott their jobs on February 3 and demanded authorities to close the city's border with coronavirus-hit China in order to contain the spread. While hundreds left their jobs, the frontline staff has also threatened to file a lawsuit in the upcoming days.

Read - China: People Swarm Drugstores To Buy Herbal Remedies Rumoured To Cure Coronavirus

The recent action by non-essential medical officials comes as Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader resists sealing its border with China completely. According to the city authorities, ceasing borders would not only mean going against the orders of the World Health Organisation but it would also be discriminatory as well as economically damaging. However, some Hong Kong borders with China have been closed with arrivals reduced to nearly half.

Read - China Accuses US Of Spreading Global 'panic' Over Coronavirus

Read - 180 Nepalis In China Demand Early Evacuation As Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 361

(Image source: AP)