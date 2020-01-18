China: Mystery Coronavirus May Have Infected More Than A Thousand People

The mystery SARS-like Coronavirus that originated in a fish market in Wuhan City in China has already killed numerous people. A new study suggests that the number of people affected by the virus may be significantly higher than what has been officially reported. The researcher who discovered the fact that hundreds of people may be affected released their preliminary findings on Friday.

Virus spreading fast

On Saturday the Chinese health authorities announced that they had discovered 4 more cases of the mysterious new pneumonia-like coronavirus. The four individuals are reported to be in a stable condition as stated by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission.

Chinese authorities had previously stated that the number of people affected by the virus only number 41. However, a recent paper published on Friday by the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College in London has estimated that well over a thousand people could have been affected by the mysterious virus.

The paper stated that as of January 12 there could be a 'total of 1,723' cases of the virus. The researchers stated that the discovery of infected individuals outside China, two in Thailand and one in Japan also indicated that many more people were infected with the virus than the officially stated 41.

The United States and Hong Kong have begun rigorous screening of passengers coming from the Chinese mainland in an attempt to prevent the spreading of the virus. The SARS-like a virus is not yet considered to be as deadly as SARS but the investigation and research into the virus is still evolving.

The SARS virus originated in China and in 2002 and infected more than 8,000 people and spread to 37 countries before it was brought under control. By the end of the outbreak, 800 people had died and China was accused of covering up the case.

