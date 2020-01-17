Tesla Delivers Its First Few Model 3 Sedans Made In China; Details Inside

Tesla is one of the most popular automobile companies based in California. The company recently shared its first few cars made in China. It is all set to serve 15 of their customers these Model 3 sedans at their plant in Shanghai called the Gigafactory 3. The first few customers are also Tesla employees.

Tesla sells its first China-made cars in Shanghai

Most US technologies have been moving their production out of China. The decision comes in as they are expected to pay a huge amount as tariffs if the product is made in China. President Donald Trump had also demanded that US-based companies opt out of China eventually. At such a point, the fact that Tesla’s Model 3 sedans have been made in China comes out as a surprise to most people. Tesla is planning to sell these automobiles in China and compete with the local brand electric car makers. They have also been aiming at global brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

These Model 3 sedans are sold at the price of $50,000. Tesla had also announced previously that they aim at handing over the vehicles before the lunar New Year. The company thus will be seen speeding up with the selling process from the beginning of 2020. The pictures from the Gigafactory 3 plant have also been doing the rounds across social media platforms. Have a look at the post here.

Tesla will deliver the first China-made Model 3 at Gigafactory 3 plant in Shanghai TODAY. The 15 customers who are slated to get their Model 3s first are Tesla employees. pic.twitter.com/bOTeR8wjUL — Tesla China (@teslacn) December 30, 2019

Elon Musk celebrates New Year working?

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, recently tweeted about his schedule for this New Year. In a tweet put up on his official account, he can be seen talking about heading towards the Tesla Fremont factory the next day. He said that he has to help with vehicle deliveries. The tweet was put up on December 30, 2019, implying that he is spending the next day, which is also the first day of a new year, working. Have a look at the tweet here.

Headed to Tesla Fremont factory tomorrow to help with vehicle deliveries — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2019

