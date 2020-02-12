China Offers Classes Online Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Chinese students can reportedly attend classes online or study via television and other mediums as the schools and colleges have been shut down for months and it remains unclear when the new semester can resume in several cities due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

As millions remain quarantined in China to curb the global contagion from the Wuhan Virus, the Minister of Education, Wu Yan, issued guidelines for the colleges and universities to organize online classes for the students, with 22 online platforms offering 24,000 courses to students across the country, the ministry said at a press conference according to the reports.

Courses offered online to students are of high-quality

Wu Yan told the reporters that the courses offered to the students are of high-quality and were carefully selected over the past several years, adding that more platforms will also be launched in the future in view of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The minister further added that a "cloud platform" will also be launched on February 17 to provide students in elementary and secondary schools with education resources covering all major school subjects. He added that the students should be able to resume education via an online platform, so they do not stay behind academically.

Students can opt for courses related to coronavirus

Wu Yan emphasized that aside from the school and university’s regular subjects and course, the students have the option to opt for the courses related to the Coronavirus outbreak. The ministry will also provide new courses related to different fields of study so the students can gain and enhance knowledge on various other interesting subjects.

The education minister said that students should also learn about epidemic prevention and control during the period and receive education on patriotism, life, and psychological health, according to a separate guideline issued by the MOE and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday.

