China Opposes Taiwan's Inclusion In UN, Responds To Tweets By US

China on May 1 said that it firmly opposes any participation by Taiwan in the United Nations after the US mission to the UN shared a series of tweets in support of the island state to be included in the global body. The US mission wrote that the UN was founded to serve as a venue for all voices, a forum that welcomes a diversity of views and perspectives and promotes human freedom. Barring Taiwan from setting foot on UN grounds is an affront not just to the proud Taiwanese people, but to UN principles."

Join us to #TweetforTaiwan's inclusion at the upcoming World Health Assembly so #Taiwan can bring its incredible expertise to the fight against #Covid19. The world needs Taiwan in this fight! Tell @WHO that it is time for Taiwan to be heard. — IO Bureau @ State (@State_IO) May 1, 2020

Is it too much to ask that Taiwan be permitted to share their expertise, their commitment, with the rest of the world? Will the world succumb to the PRC's pressure and intimidation? It's time to be heard, and time to #TweetforTaiwan #TaiwanModel — IO Bureau @ State (@State_IO) May 1, 2020

We all know Taiwan has long been committed to global health and boasts one of the finest health and research networks in the world, and that Taiwan promotes scientific cooperation and transparency on threats to #health. #TweetforTaiwan #TaiwanModel — IO Bureau @ State (@State_IO) May 1, 2020

Responding to the tweets, the Chinese mission to the UN said on its website, "This is a serious violation of Resolution 2758 of the UN General Assembly, the three joint communiques between China and the United States and China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It gravely interferes with China's internal affairs and deeply hurts the feelings of the 1.4 billion Chinese people. The Chinese Mission hereby expresses strong indignation and firm opposition."

"There is only one China in the world. The Government of the People's Republic China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The one-China principle enjoys popular support and meets the call of the times, and represents the consensus of the international community. Resolution 2758 of the UN General Assembly has restored the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China at the UN and affirmed the one-China principle at the Organization, which has been strictly observed across the UN system and widely respected by the UN Member States," its added further.

China-Taiwan tension

The self-governing island republic considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its one-China policy. The issue of Taiwan’s participation in international organisations like the United Nations has become more prominent especially after US President Donald Trump signed the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act into law on March 26. The TAIPEI Act, authored by US Senators Cory Gardner and Chris Coons, aimed at strengthening Taiwan’s standing around the world.

