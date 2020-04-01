Taiwan Announces $35 Bn COVID-19 Stimulus Package, Says Will Donate 10 Mn Masks

The government of Taiwan has announced that it would spend a whopping $35 billion to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. According to reports, the Taiwanese government is also planning to donate 10 million face masks to the neediest countries. President Tsai Ing-wen announced the stimulus package for the country on April 1 and said that the relief fund will in total reach 1 trillion Taiwanese dollars.

Taiwan had launched a campaign 'Taiwan Can Help' to share its knowledge and experience with the world and it is under this campaign the government said it will donate masks. President Tsai also praised the act of bravery being displayed by medical workers around the world and offered to give them full support. Donating face masks is one such goodwill gesture that Taiwan said it would do.

Taiwan has so far recorded 329 coronavirus cases, of which seven infections were reported in the last 24 hours. According to data. Taiwan has successfully treated 45 patients, while five people have lost their lives in the country due to COVID-19. There are currently 279 active cases in Taiwan.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 43,500 lives across the world and has infected more than 8,76,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France are on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)