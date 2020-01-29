China Orders TV Channels To Cut Entertainment Airtime Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

China's broadcasting authorities have reportedly ordered the local satellite television stations to cut entertainment airtime to assist the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. According to international media reports, the National Radio and Television Administration said that the satellite TV stations should strengthen epidemic reporting and they have further ordered TV stations in Zhejiang, Hunan, Shandong, and Anhui provinces for their special reports on the epidemic.

Furthermore, Hunan TV and Zhejiang TV have cancelled the scheduling of their primetime variety shows during the Spring Festival holiday. According to reports, the number of people infected by the deadly virus has risen to over 6,000 and claimed the lives of almost 132 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also updated the global risk degree of deadly coronavirus outbreak from 'moderate' to 'high' on January 26 and also cited an error in the previous report.

READ: Death Toll In China's Coronavirus Soars To 132; Confirmed Infections About 6,000

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong recently further announced its plans to slash cross-border travel between the city and mainland China, the epicentre of the deadly virus. Carrie Lam while announcing the new strategy to tackle the virus, also said that the city will be suspending train and ferry services and flights to mainland China will be halved. She further added that people will also be no longer be able to receive permits to visit Hong Kong from the mainland.

World battles with deadly SARS-like virus

As the disease continues to spread rapidly, the health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global epidemic, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and several Asian countries besides China.

READ: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 132 In China; Nearly 6,000 Infected

Macau has also denied entry to visitors from China's Hubei province unless they can provide documentation showing that they are not infected with the virus. The Macau government also said that they will also not allow those who visited the province 14 days prior to their arrival.

China's immediate neighbour, Mongolia has further closed all universities and educational institutes until March 2 to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. Citing a cabinet meeting, Mongolian state media also said that it has closed the border crossings for auto vehicles and pedestrian traffic from January 27 and called for public gatherings to be cancelled.

READ: US Plane Evacuating Americans Leaves China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

READ: Hong Kong To Close Some Borders With Mainland China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak