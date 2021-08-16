China, Pakistan & Russia To Keep Afghanistan Embassies Open; Bid To Court Taliban Ongoing?

From the European nations to the middle-east and further on, governments across the globe have ramped up efforts to evacuate their citizens and diplomats from Afghanistan, now under the Taliban’s control. The world leaders were taken by surprise by the extremist group’s swift takeover of power which caused former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country. While the fate of the Afghans still remains uncertain under the Taliban leadership, Indian authorities had already pulled hundreds of people out of the war-torn nation when the militants started entering the capital of Kabul. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force’s heavy-lift aircraft are on standby and could be pressed into service on the notice for evacuation.

China

In stark contrast to the usual response of the government of evacuating citizens or worrying for their safety, China has said that it is ready to enhance “friendly and cooperative” relations with Afghanistan after the Taliban re-conquered the country. Beijing has sought to maintain unofficial ties with the insurgents, even as the United States ordered the withdrawal of its troops. On August 15, China said it “welcomed” the chance to elevate ties with Afghanistan.

"The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China's participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters.

"We welcome this. China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop... friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan."

Pakistan

In another stunning response, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan “breaking the chains of slavery.” Khan’s government has been blamed for supporting the insurgents throughout their march in the South Asian country. After the Taliban captured Kabul on Sunday which triggered concerns of safety of women and children, Pakistan Prime Minister said, “You take over the other culture and become psychologically subservient. When that happens, please remember, it is worse than actual slavery. It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement. What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the shackles of slavery."

United States

The United States Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, was successfully evacuated on August 15 night. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. "All Embassy personnel are located on the premises of Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter is secured by the U.S. Military." Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been in touch with his foreign counterparts over the situation in Afghanistan and ensuring the safety of the people.

I discussed developments in Afghanistan with @MarisePayne, @JY_LeDrian, @HeikoMaas, and @NorwayMFA Soreide and reiterated the profound U.S. appreciation for their efforts there. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 15, 2021

Very productive conversation with Canadian Foreign Minister @MarcGarneau about our efforts to reach a diplomatic solution in Afghanistan. I am grateful for Canada’s shared commitment to bring vulnerable Afghans to safety. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 15, 2021

Italy

Since Sunday, Italy has evacuated 70 embassy staff along with Afghan employees from Kabul and its plane was reportedly scheduled to arrive in the European nation on August 16. The Italian Defence Ministry shared a video showing people walking towards a mobile staircase to board the plane in darkness at Kabul’s International Airport.

Before the pullout, reportedly, Italy had one of the largest contingents in Afghanistan. Italian journalist Francesca Mannocchi who was on the evacuation plane stated that it was carrying 20 including women and children. Even before the Taliban’s advancements, 228 Afghani families were transferred to Italy.

European Union

The 27-member European Union’s Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Police along with 40 other nations, said in a statement on Monday, “Given the deteriorating security situation, we support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country. Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility - and accountability - for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.”

“Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so; roads, airports and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained. The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them,” it added.

🇦🇫 Afghanistan - Joint statement by @JosepBorrellF, 25 🇪🇺 Member States & more than 40 others countries: "The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them.”https://t.co/Ewn4qnal6c — European External Action Service - EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) August 16, 2021

Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild daily that, “We are not going to risk our people falling into the hands of the Taliban.” He also announced that the German embassy staff would fly out of the war-stricken nation on August 15. He also said on Sunday that, “Today the top priority must be the safety of our nationals & our employees. We have decided that tonight the planes will be the Bundeswehr to Kabul set out to support the evacuations.” He has previously informed that a “core team from the embassy will remain on-site in order to maintain the necessary capacity to act.”

Canada

Canada had already shut its embassy in Kabul and started evacuating its staff even before the Taliban militants entered Afghanistan’s capital, stated the country’s foreign ministry. The statement had reportedly added that the Canadian nationals were already on their way back home. The ministry has also stated that the embassy would open only when the conditions are normal and things become functional.

France

The French ambassador to Afghanistan had tweeted a video of himself leaving Kabul’s Green Zone as Paris is reportedly looking to set up a temporary mission at the airport. Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, the French foreign ministry also said that reinforcements were being deployed to the United Arab Emirates to help with evacuations through Abu Dhabi. The French presidency has also said that it would “do the utmost to guarantee the safety" of its citizens and staff in Afghanistan.

The United Kingdom

Britain has said that it is deploying at least 600 troops to assist the evacuation of its roughly 3,000 nationals from Afghanistan. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also said that the “vast bulk” to the remaining embassy staff in Kabul would also return home. He is also expected to hold fresh talks on the crisis on Wednesday while recalling the parliament from summer break. Afghan’s travel advisory on the UK government’s website, updated on August 15, stated, “The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advise against all travel to Afghanistan. All British nationals in Afghanistan are advised to leave now by commercial means.”

“We urge all British nationals in Afghanistan to leave now by commercial means. You should not rely on the FCDO to evacuate you from Afghanistan in an emergency. Due to the security situation the British Embassy in Kabul is reducing the number of its staff,” it added.

An update on the situation in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/26BtPrlic4 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 15, 2021

Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Netherlands

All three nations, Denmark, Norway and Finland on Friday decided to shut their embassies in Kabul in the wake of the crisis. Reportedly, Finland would provide safe haven to 170 local staff and their families. Meanwhile, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde noted that the country’s evacuees would include Afghan interpreters along with other local staff members. The Dutch embassy in Kabul was evacuated overnight from a makeshift airport near the office. The Netherlands had said on Friday that it would also include the Afghan interpreters and other embassy staff in evacuation.

Russia

With reports stating that Russia is one of the handful of nations in contact with the Taliban and is promised safe haven, Moscow has decided to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open. Russian Foreign Ministry official Zamir Kabulov said that the country has received the Taliban’s ‘assurance’ for the safety of its embassy and staff.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE has reportedly evacuated its diplomats from Afghanistan. As per reports, the UAE foreign ministry also said on Sunday that it was working with several governments on helping the evacuation of foreign diplomatic staff from Afghanistan through airports in the Gulf Arab state. These nations included United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Egypt, Australia and the European Union.

Czech Republic

Further, on August 16, the first Czech evacuation flight took off from Kabul’s international airport and landed in Prague. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis reportedly said that 46 people were brought home on Monday’s flight including the citizens of the country, Afghan staffers. He also deemed it a “miracle” that the flight took off from Kabul amid the worsening situation of the country.

Nepal

Nepal is presently seeking help from several nations as well as the UN for the safe rescue of its nationals from Afghanistan. In a press statement, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry requested its nationals in the war-torn country to contact the foreign nations to help in the evacuation. The statement said, “Nepal has also sent letters to the US, UK, Canada, Germany, European Union, Japan and the United Nations to keep Nepali nationals working with various diplomatic missions and international organizations in Kabul in safe places and help their repatriation home.”

Further, SewaLamsal, spokesperson at Nepal's MoFA told ANI that, “As per our Embassy at Delhi, there are currently 1500 Nepali nationals in Kabul out of which 300 are working with US Embassy there.”

IMAGE: ANI