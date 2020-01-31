China: People Adopt Weird Precautionary Measures Against Deadly Wuhan Coronavirus

As the death toll in the contagious coronavirus outbreak spiked to 213, and the people who have contracted it soaring to at least 9,692, people are reportedly panic-struck globally, swarming at the pharmacies and stores to buy masks and other precautionary items to curb the severe contagion from the outbreak of the Wuhan Virus.

Pharmaceutical facilities have witnessed a massive number of citizens standing in long queues as streets have been clogged with anxious and scared people driving across the cities in search of masks or any other measure that could keep at bay the strain of coronavirus. However, in view of precautions available, people are reportedly opting for hilarious protection from the disease in a flustered state of mind.

Twitter has witnessed some of the most comical masks that people have invented out of strange items like plastic bottles, and polythene bags and have been spotted roaming around wearing them at the supermarkets and airport.

Some smart tricks to defy the menacing virus going around in China. Photos circulated from a friend in Guangzhou. pic.twitter.com/Cnky8097jm — Wu Gang (@WuGang_CX) January 29, 2020

Read Passengers Quarantined On Italian Cruise Ship Amid Coronavirus Dread Released

Read First Person-to-person Transmission Of Coronavirus Reported In US: Official

People resorted to wearing helmets on the flight

China’s regulatory agency, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) had reportedly declared the issue of coronavirus detection products as the infection cases surged and testing was in high demand. The testing kits for the disease had run out from some of the hospitals in Wuhan bringing to notice that the products might believably run out given the crisis.

However, people took the safety measures a notch up as they resorted to wearing helmets on the flight and covering their heads with a mineral water bottle. The users have been rendered speechless as the citizens took containments efforts in their hands.

A user shared a picture of a man he spotted at the airport waiting in the queue at baggage check-in counter casually inserting his head inside a plastic bottle, to which the other users responded saying that he will choke before the virus will get him. Another user tweeted a picture of a boy wearing an alien-like a uniform in a side-splitting response.

Read China: Dead Body Found On Empty Street Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Read US Pilots Sue American Airlines To Halt Flights To China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak