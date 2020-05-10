China Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Soars To 82,901

At least 14 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reportedly emerged in China on May 9, the highest recorded since April 28, including in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province in China where coronavirus first emerged in 2019, China's National Health Commission reported. According to the published data, as of May 9, there was a significant spike noticed a day after China declared the country as “low-risk”, state media reports confirmed.

A cluster of 11 in Shulan city in north-eastern Jilin province in China was reportedly recorded as officials raised the Shulan city risk level to high from medium. A day earlier, one woman tested positive in the province, and 11 new cases were made public as her family members and those that were exposed tested positive as of May 7. At least two new “imported” cases were also detected apart from the Shulan cluster and the Wuhan case, according to media reports. As many as 20 asymptomatic cases, the highest since May 1 and up from 15 a day earlier were also recorded in the region.

China has been 'transparent' with WHO

Earlier, China reportedly said that it supports the review of the global response to the coronavirus outbreak, led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), but only after the pandemic was over worldwide. During a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted as saying that the review should be conducted in an “open, transparent and inclusive” manner under the leadership of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as per international media reports. Further, European nations, including France and the UK, also reportedly urged for greater transparency over China’s handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak. While the United States and Australia demanded an independent investigation into the origin of the pathogen.

China’s Hua said that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was a Sino-French cooperation project which followed international standards in its design construction and management, state media reported. Responding to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s allegations, Hua was quoted saying that the first batch of the staff was also trained at French labs. China has been cooperating with the WHO in a transparent manner, Hua added.

(With Agency Inputs)

(Image Credit: PTI)