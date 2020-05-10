China Calls Mount Everest 'Mount Qomolangma', Netizens Outraged Over 'fake News'

Netizens from India and Nepal were up in arms after a post on Mount Everest from a Chinese state-owned news outlet was posted on Twitter. The state-run CGTN’s tweet featuring pictures of the world's highest peak, and the words ‘Mount Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest’ did not go down well with the Twitteratti. Users vented their anger out, calling it ‘fake news’ and asking China to ‘get a life.’

READ: Mount Everest Spotted From A Village In Bihar After Decades, Netizens Mesmerized

CCTN had on May 2 posted a tweet of an ‘extraordinary halo’ over Mount Everest. However, the words claiming Mount Qomolangma was the world’s highest peak ‘located in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region’ sparked a row.

In pictures📷: An extraordinary sun halo was spotted Friday in the skies over Mount #Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest, the world's highest peak located in China's #Tibet Autonomous Region pic.twitter.com/wATFz4DXzI — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) May 2, 2020

READ: 5G Tower Installed On World's Highest Peak Mount Everest

READ: 5G Signal Now Available On Mount Everest Peak

Netizens asserted that Mount Everest was in Nepal and not in China, and that it will always be the ‘pride of Nepalese’. Some even shared memes of President Xi Jinping, and tagged Nepal’s government to bring a spotlight on the claim.

Here are the reactions:

Dear @CGTNOfficial Mount Everest is in the Nepal🇳🇵. Not in china's tibet. So Please stop spreading Fake News. 🇳🇵🇳🇵 — Pooja Basnet (@PoojaBa31567427) May 10, 2020

Mount Everest located in Nepal 🇳🇵 not China — Manish (@manish40000) May 10, 2020

Sagarmatha also known as Mount Everest was, is and always will be pride of Nepal and Nepalese — रिबेलियन (@imsubhashkarki) May 10, 2020

Mount Everest lies in Nepal, not China. Discard such false notions Xi. #FreeTibet pic.twitter.com/1Zmf9CXklM — Neil (@D0gememe) May 10, 2020

Mount Everest in china.. get a life chini.. — Shankar kashyap (@Shankar3758) May 10, 2020

Peak Mount Everest is from Nepal not China.

Don't Share fake News. — Satyarth Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@satyarthbhatt1) May 10, 2020

How do you manage mountainous lies through your teeth ? Mount Everest is in Nepal and Tibet is under illegal Chinese occupation and its Government lives in exile in Dharamshala. https://t.co/IcLYyV1IuQ — Hrushikesh Swain (@RishiHks) May 10, 2020

READ: Trekkers And Guides Flown From Mount Everest Area