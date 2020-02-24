China Relaxes Restrictions In Wuhan City As Coronavirus Cases Decline

Chinese authorities on Monday slightly relaxed their month-long quarantine measures in Wuhan allowing some people to leave epicentre of the country’s virus epidemic under certain conditions. The deadly coronavirus has reportedly killed over 2,619 and infected nearly 79,000 cases globally.

Read: Video Of Woman Scratching Parked Tesla Leaves Netizens Furious

Read: Coronavirus-hit Wuhan Partially Lifts Curbs On People's Movement; Death Toll Reaches 2,592

The city has been under lockdown since January 23 after authorities shut down transport links into and out of the city in an effort to contain the outbreak. The decision comes as the number of infected cases has shown a considerable decline in recent times, international media reported.

The city of 11 million people

Wuhan officials in a statement said that Non-residents may leave the central city of 11 million people if they show no symptoms of the new coronavirus and have never had contact with patients. It added that people with special reasons to leave the city including those who need treatment for other medical conditions and those doing epidemic prevention work may also leave Wuhan.

Read: South Korea On Frontline As Coronavirus Spreads

The statement further said that people must apply for permission from local authorities before leaving adding that cars leaving the city must not carry more than two people, including the driver, at a time. The statement advised travellers that once they have reached outside Wuhan, they must report themselves to local authorities and monitor their health for 14 days.

The statement also described new rules for people entering the city. It said that people may enter Wuhan for epidemic prevention or other production-related reasons. It added that people who are Wuhan residents but have been unable to return previously can also return back to their home.

Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan continued to bear the brunt with 149 death while one person died in Hainan Province NHC said in a statement. The organisation also highlighted that recovered coronavirus patients have outnumbered new infections for the sixth consecutive day, indicating stabilisation of the virus situation in China.

Read: Delhi High Court Set To Hear Plea Seeking 'uniform Minimum Age Of Marriage'

(With inputs from agencies)