Video Of Woman Scratching Parked Tesla Leaves Netizens Furious

A recent video shared on Facebook shows a woman on camera 'keying' the side of a parked Tesla at Westfield Shopping Centre, Sydney, Australia. The 20-second video clip shared by the car's owner Darren Pearce shows the culprit walking towards the front of the vehicle, scratching its panel. The Facebook post also gained traction as it has already received almost 5,600 comments and nearly four lakh views.

The caption of the post read, “Just got home from Penrith Westfield shopping centre when I realised my car had been keyed. Luckily it was all caught on sentry mode, it shows this lady keying my car clear as day. Please share so we can find her. Any info please dm me!”.

READ: Australia: Koala Hugs A Teddy Bear That Looks Just Like Its Mother, Watch Video

While speaking to an international media outlet, Pearce said that it took him a few minutes to realise that the whole incident had been caught on his car's camera. He further added that he thinks that all nice cars are at risk of being vandalised. As per reports, the culprit has also been identified and the information has been passed onto New South Wales Police for further investigation.

Several netizens were left furious. One user wrote, “What goes threw the mind of these people”. Another user wrote, “What's the actual point of doing this to someone’s car? A strangers car?!?!”. “OMG the nerve of some people,” wrote another.

READ: Incredible! Dog Swims For 11 Hours To Find Help After Owner's Boat Capsizes

22-year-old scratches BMW

While the unidentified woman scratched the car for presumably no reason, in another incident a Chinese youth went to lengths to convince his father to buy him a new car. The 22-year-old, reportedly, walked into a BMW showroom after getting his driving license and scratched a blue sedan on display. Apparently, he thought damaging the car will allow him to keep the vehicle. But instead, it ended up getting him in trouble with the Chinese police.

READ: Video Of Man Doing Backflip Stuns Internet, Netizens Horrified

READ: After IAS Officer's Post, Netizens Share Their Daily Commute In A Viral Trend #RoadToWork