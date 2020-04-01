China Reports More Than 1,300 Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases

Amid the growing tensions over the COVID-19 infection, China on April 1 reportedly said that it has more than 1,300 asymptomatic coronavirus cases. This is the first time that the country has released such data following the rising concerns of people who have tested positive but are not showing any clinical symptoms. The health officials in China said that the first imported case from abroad in Wuhan, the coronavirus epicentre was not transmitted by locals but, was from another country. Out of all the 36 new cases of asymptomatic coronavirus reported on April 1, 35 were from abroad.

1,300 asymptomatic coronavirus cases

To stop the spread of the deadly disease from affecting people in large numbers, the National Health Commission (NHC) reportedly said that all the 1,367 asymptomatic patients have been placed under medical observation. NHC also announced on March 31 that it would cater to all the public concerns by publishing daily data about the asymptomatic cases, which is believed to be more infectious.

Currently, the government is overloaded with a lot of pressure to release data of asymptomatic cases after authorities revealed that a contaminated woman in Henan province had been living in close contact with three asymptomatic patients. However, the asymptomatic infections which are also called subclinical infections did not find a position on the official tally unless they later show certain symptoms or signs of the virus.

China's capital Beijing has started adopting a series of strict measures which include putting a stop on the arrivals of people into the country and control imported cases which includes restricting all foreigners entering China and testing those coming from abroad. This process of isolating people makes it much easier for the authorities to determine those who are infected but do not show any clinical symptoms. According to the reports, China said that all the detected asymptomatic cases and their close contacts will undergo a 14-day centralized quarantine so that other people do not get contaminated.

