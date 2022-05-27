China, Russia Veto UNSC Resolution To Sanction North Korea; US Expresses Disappointment

China and Russia-both main players on the Asian continent-have vetoed a United Nations (UN) resolution to intensify sanctions levied on North Korea over its recent missile launches. The attempt was led by the US and could have restricted the amount of oil Pyongyang imports from other countries. Notably, the resolution was triggered by the Kim administration’s test of Inter Continental Ballistic Missiles, which was conducted earlier on Thursday.

The Security Council Resolution 2397 was supported by 13 members of the UNSC while China- which has emerged as the closest ally to Russia and North Korea, stated that it would prefer a non-binding statement over a new resolution. The United States "should not place one-sided emphasis on the implementation of sanctions alone. It should also work to promote a political solution," said China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun adding that the move could escalate conflicts in the region. DPRK has been importing a wide range of items including edible oil, wheat flour and pharmaceutical compounds from China, making Bejinig its largest trade partner.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield described the vote as a "disappointing day" for the council. "The world faces a clear and present danger from the DPRK [North Korea]," she told the council. "Council restraint and silence have not eliminated or even reduced the threat. If anything, DPRK has been emboldened."

I am beyond disappointed that the Security Council has not been able to unify in opposition to North Korea's unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs.



That failure rests on China and Russia alone. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) May 27, 2022

North Korea tests three intercontinental ballistic missiles

This comes a day after South Korea claimed that the North test-fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two shorter-range weapons toward its eastern waters on May 25. If confirmed, it would be North Korea's first ICBM launch in nearly two months, amid stalled nuclear talks with the US. Despite the first COVID-19 outbreak, which has generated international concern about a humanitarian calamity, the launch indicates that North Korea is committed to continuing modernising its weapons arsenal.

Over the past few months, tensions have escalated in the Korean peninsula. Mutual relations have also hit rock bottom due to recent missile tests by North Korea and a one-of-its-kind Hypersonic projectile test by China. More recently, Seoul and Tokyo have been involved in a conflict related to trade and historical issues, according to Yonhap News Agency.

