China Says Australia's AUKUS Pact Plan Is A 'hotspot Issue' That Requires Consideration

During the ongoing 10th Non-Proliferation Review Conference, China referred to Australia's nuclear submarine plan under the AUKUS pact as a "hot spot issue" that requires "serious consideration". The Chinese diplomat claimed that since 2015, as a result of the US promoting "group politics" and "bloc confrontation", there have been "profound changes" in the global political and security environment.

According to Sputnik, Chinese representative, Li Song, stated on August 10, "At present, the nuclear-powered submarine cooperation within AUKUS, and clamor for nuclear sharing in the Asia-Pacific are two emerging issues facing the international nuclear non-proliferation regime."

Li claimed that by creating exclusive small circles and groups, the US was causing unrest in the Asian Pacific region. From August 1 to August 26 at the UN Headquarters in New York, the 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is taking place. The AUKUS pact, which the UK, US, and Australia signed in September 2021, has repeatedly drawn strong objections from China and a number of other countries in the Asia Pacific.

It is worth mentioning here that the Royal Australian Navy is expected to receive nuclear-powered submarines by 2040 under a trilateral agreement signed last September by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Australia justified its move by claiming that China's naval expansion has created the "worst strategic environment" in decades.

"It is necessary for the states-parties to give serious consideration to these issues at this Conference," the Chinese diplomat further emphasised.

AUKUS Pact

Prior to the anticipated introduction of nuclear submarines under the AUKUS, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said Canberra would prefer to buy submarines to fill its "capability gap". The AUKUS deal has sparked a great deal of controversy in Asia, particularly among the ten ASEAN member states, who have raised concerns about the safety of using and transporting highly enriched uranium as well as the possibility that it will be diverted for use in weapons programmes.

Beijing has been accused of inflaming tensions in disputed areas such as the South China Sea in recent years. According to analysts, the AUKUS alliance is the most significant security arrangement between the three countries since World War II. Western nations have expressed concern about China's infrastructure investment on Pacific islands, as well as China's trade sanctions against countries such as Australia.

Image: AP