China Sends 15 Military Aircraft, 4 Naval Ships To Cross Taiwan Strait Amid Tensions

As tensions between Taiwan and China continue to escalate, the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence reported that nearly 15 military aircraft from China as well as four ships breached the Taiwan Strait's median line on Sunday at around 5 p.m. (local time). Taking to Twitter, the ministry said that two Shenyang J-16 fighter planes were located near the southwest corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) out of the 15 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft

Further, the ministry noted that Taiwan responded by sending navy ships, combat patrol planes, as well as land-based missile systems to keep an eye on the People's Liberation Army and its warships in addition to issuing radio alerts.

15 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels around our surrounding region were detected today (Sept. 25, 2022) until 1700(GMT+8). #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems. pic.twitter.com/5njYRQaf5C — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 25, 2022

It is worth mentioning that this latest incursion came at the time when the United States recently authorized a $1.1 billion weaponry deal for Taiwan, showing interest in assisting the self-governing country. As per the ANI report, this agreement covered radar technology, short-range air-to-air missiles called Sidewinders, and Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

In addition to this, Taiwan's Presidential Office and Ministry of National Defence expressed appreciation for the Biden administration's support for the country's defense requirements, according to Taiwan News, while China's embassy in Washington warned of countermeasures if the US did not withdraw the most recent arms pact.

Nearly every day this month, Beijing has dispatched aircraft into Taiwan's identification zone. Taiwan has so far detected 124 navy ships and 503 PLA aircraft around the nation in September, Taiwan News reported.

China breached the Taiwan Strait's middle line

Meanwhile, earlier in the month of September, Beijing had dispatched at least five warships and four planes to perform military exercises. The Taiwan Defence Ministry reported that at roughly 5 PM (local time) on September 3, all the airplanes and ships crossed the Taiwan Strait's middle line. The ministry said on the microblogging platform that two Chengdu J-10 multi-role combat aircraft of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) had breached the Taiwan Strait's median line at its southernmost point.

In order to monitor and respond to Chinese activity, Taipei also assigned Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy ships, and air defence missile systems. According to Taiwan News, it instructed the Taiwan military to provide radio alerts for Chinese ships or aircraft.

Notably, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan drew harsh condemnation from China, which charged that the US conduct violated the idea of "One China." As a response, the Chinese government sanctioned Speaker Pelosi and her immediate family and conducted significant military drills in the Asia Pacific region. However, the Chinese military exercises have drawn criticism from the United States since they are in conflict with the region's long-term aim of maintaining peace and stability.

