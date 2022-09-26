Last Updated:

China Sends 15 Military Aircraft, 4 Naval Ships To Cross Taiwan Strait Amid Tensions

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence reported that nearly 15 military aircraft from China as well as four ships breached the Taiwan Strait's median line

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
China

Image: AP


As tensions between Taiwan and China continue to escalate, the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence reported that nearly 15 military aircraft from China as well as four ships breached the Taiwan Strait's median line on Sunday at around 5 p.m. (local time). Taking to Twitter, the ministry said that two Shenyang J-16 fighter planes were located near the southwest corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) out of the 15 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft 

Further, the ministry noted that Taiwan responded by sending navy ships, combat patrol planes, as well as land-based missile systems to keep an eye on the People's Liberation Army and its warships in addition to issuing radio alerts. 

It is worth mentioning that this latest incursion came at the time when the United States recently authorized a $1.1 billion weaponry deal for Taiwan, showing interest in assisting the self-governing country. As per the ANI report, this agreement covered radar technology, short-range air-to-air missiles called Sidewinders, and Harpoon anti-ship missiles. 

READ | China listening? Jaishankar's 'do so at own peril' message on defending terrorists at UNSC

In addition to this, Taiwan's Presidential Office and Ministry of National Defence expressed appreciation for the Biden administration's support for the country's defense requirements, according to Taiwan News, while China's embassy in Washington warned of countermeasures if the US did not withdraw the most recent arms pact. 

Nearly every day this month, Beijing has dispatched aircraft into Taiwan's identification zone. Taiwan has so far detected 124 navy ships and 503 PLA aircraft around the nation in September, Taiwan News reported. 

READ | At UNGA, Wang Yi stresses Taiwan is an 'inseparable part of China since ancient times'

China breached the Taiwan Strait's middle line

Meanwhile, earlier in the month of September, Beijing had dispatched at least five warships and four planes to perform military exercises. The Taiwan Defence Ministry reported that at roughly 5 PM (local time) on September 3, all the airplanes and ships crossed the Taiwan Strait's middle line. The ministry said on the microblogging platform that two Chengdu J-10 multi-role combat aircraft of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) had breached the Taiwan Strait's median line at its southernmost point. 

READ | China says US conveying ‘very wrong, dangerous signals’ about Taiwan by supporting island

In order to monitor and respond to Chinese activity, Taipei also assigned Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy ships, and air defence missile systems. According to Taiwan News, it instructed the Taiwan military to provide radio alerts for Chinese ships or aircraft. 

READ | China planning to send two probes to Uranus and Jupiter in same rocket later this decade

Notably, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan drew harsh condemnation from China, which charged that the US conduct violated the idea of "One China." As a response, the Chinese government sanctioned Speaker Pelosi and her immediate family and conducted significant military drills in the Asia Pacific region. However, the Chinese military exercises have drawn criticism from the United States since they are in conflict with the region's long-term aim of maintaining peace and stability.

READ | China's Communist Party says all delegates 'elected' for next month's key Congress under guidelines set by President Xi

(Image: AP) 

First Published:
COMMENT