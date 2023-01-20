China Sends 31 Aircraft & 4 Ships Around Taiwan Amid Growing Tensions; Taipei Responds

The Defense Ministry of Taiwan revealed on Friday that the Taiwanese forces have tracked around 31 aircraft and four ships that belong to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). At least 12 Chinese aircraft, including six J-11 fighters, three J-16s, two J-10s, and one BZK-007 drone, crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

In a tweet on Friday, the Taiwanese Ministry said, “31 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN [People's Liberation Army Navy] vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today."

Taiwan sends air and sea patrols to monitor the situation

In response to the Chinese infiltration, the Taiwan forces sent air and sea patrols to monitor the indo-pacific region. The Ministry informed that the Taiwanese forces have deployed ground-based missile systems to counter the Chinese forces. “Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities,” the Ministry said on Twitter.

Tensions between China and Taiwan

The tensions between the two sides have escalated since the former US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, made a surprise visit to Taiwan in August 2022. Since the 2022 Pelosi visit, Beijing has conducted several military exercises beyond the Taiwan strait. The Strait is a 180-kilometer-wide imaginary line that separates the Island nation from mainland China. The Strait is part of the South China Sea and is subject to the international dispute over its political status.



As the Chinese assertiveness over the Island nation rises, countries like France, the US, and Japan have sent their delegations to the island nation to keep an eye on the issue. The island nation has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. However, Beijing has opposed any official contact of foreign states with Taiwan.