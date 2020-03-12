China Slams 'provocative Acts' By US Warship In Disputed Waters

China on Wednesday accused the United States of violating the disputed territorial waters in the South China Sea by sending in their warship. According to reports, the United States' USS McCampbell missile destroyer on Mrach 10 sailed near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands), a group of islands in the South China Sea which are currently disputed and claimed by Beijing, Taiwan and Vietnam.

As per the statement released by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China, the Southern Theater Command (STC) of the PLA organised naval and air forces to track, verify, identify, and warn the ship away in response to the trespassing by the USS McCampbell. Snr. Col. Li in the statement pointed out that the US has kept flexing muscles and stirring up troubles in the South China Sea under the pretext of freedom of navigation.

Snr. Col. Li in the statement further added that China owns indisputable sovereignty over the Xisha Islands and their adjacent waters and said that the Chinese military will stay on high alert and take necessary measures to protect the national sovereignty and security and to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

South China Sea dispute

As per reports, the South China Sea involve both islands and maritime dispute between sovereign countries within the region that includes, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Experts believe that the dispute is due to the trillions of dollar worth of goods that pass through the South China Sea every year. The South China Sea is full of unexplored crude oil and natural gas that is also one of the primary reasons for the dispute. China has stepped up its game by building artificial islands and a heavy military presence, making it the flashpoint for geopolitical tensions.

