Having banned Taiwanese pineapples last year, China is showing off its economic domination once again by imposing a new ban on grouper fish. Grappled by geopolitical tensions for a long time, the Island country is now bracing for significant economic losses due to the embargo. Considering the fact that Taiwan's grouper sector is profitable, the latest restrictions from China would mount pressure on Taipei's economy.

It is evident that China is attempting to tighten its economic screws on Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing claims as its own territory. Many farmers have been cut off from their main market as a result of China's unexpected boycott. It has put their livelihoods in jeopardy. According to New York Times, China's prohibition on grouper fish serves as a severe blow to the lucrative sector.

Chinese customs officials, on the other hand, reported finding illegal substances and high quantities of other medicines in grouper imported from Taiwan. Taiwanese officials, however, have claimed that the embargo was imposed for political reasons. In addition to showing its economic prowess, China is eyeing Taiwan with the intent of capturing its land. Furthermore, Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated that Taiwan's unification with the country is unavoidable.

Taiwan dismisses Xi Jinping's assessment of the island

The majority of Taiwan's 23 million citizens dismiss Xi Jinping's assessment of the island. They support the island's de facto independence. As Beijing has increased pressure on the island, Taiwan has attempted to improve economic and diplomatic connections with friendlier countries such as the United States, the European Union, and Japan. Beijing has also started dispatching military planes to the island on a regular basis.

It has attempted to isolate Taiwan by separating it from its few remaining diplomatic friends and preventing it from joining international organisations. The prohibition on grouper is not the first of its kind. Prior to this, China prohibited Taiwanese pineapples and wax apples last year, claiming the fruits brought in pests. China is progressively attempting to limit the island's access to China's massive consumer market.

Taiwan has been able to mitigate the impact of such actions on occasion. Restaurants rushed to launch menus with pineapple-centred culinary creations, politicians shared images of themselves eating "freedom pineapples" on social media, and government agencies encouraged employees to consume more of the thorny fruit. Countries such as Japan stepped in to help make up for the shortage by expanding their purchases of pineapples from the island.

Image: Unsplash