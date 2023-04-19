China To Deploy Supersonic WZ-8 Jet Propelled Drones For 'surveillance Ops': Leaked Papers

People's Republic of China [PRC] will soon deploy the supersonic WZ-8 jet-propelled reconnaissance drones that travel three times the speed of sound to enhance its surveillance operations and for strategic aerial reconnaissance across Southeast Asia, mainly the self-administered island of Taiwan and staunchest ally of the United States, South Korea.

Leaked Pentagon papers in possession of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGIA) that were accessed by the American newspaper Washington Post, suggest that the unmanned surveillance drone, air-launched via a Xi'an H-6M mothership, is operated by PLA Eastern Theater Command Air Force out of Liu'an Airbase in Anhui province. This branch of the Chinese military is tasked with enforcing Chinese sovereign claims on the breakaway territory of Taiwan.

Manufactured by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC),. the high-altitude WZ-8 jet-propelled reconnaissance drone uses cutting-edge surveillance technology and produces real-time mapping data that China might use to enhance its intelligence gathering and targeting operations, the documents, that could not be independently verified by Republic, revealed. "PLA has "almost certainly" established its first unmanned aerial vehicle unit at the base," leaked papers claimed.

"People's Liberation Army (PLA) is making technological advances that could help it target American warships around Taiwan and military bases in the region," the leaked documents, said.

Chinese PLA presence approximately 68-nautical-mile closest point from mainland China to Taiwan. Credit: AP

WZ-8 drone launched from twin-engine H6-M Badger bomber

Trove of satellite images from the classified files dated August 9 first appeared on Discord, a VoIP and social site popular amongst gamers. US Federal authorities charged Jack Teixeira, Massachusetts Air National Guard member, for leaking the 'Top Secret' classified military documents from the Pentagon. The papers show that the advanced WZ-8 rocket-propelled reconnaissance drones have been stationed at Chinese Airforce experimental test bases, approximately 350 miles (560km) from the Chinese Capital of Shanghai.

The remotely operated unmanned vehicle shares a resemblance with the DF-17 hypersonic glide ballistic missile and the American Lockheed D-21 reconnaissance drones. It is launched from a twin-engine H6-M Badger bomber and can achieve hypersonic speeds at a near-space cruise altitude of an estimated 50,000 metres (160,000 ft). The drone can effectively perform covert tasks such as general reconnaissance, pre-attack target assessment, and intelligence gathering in a combat area of interest where satellites are unsustainable.