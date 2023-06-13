China To Unite Nepal's Communist Parties Ahead Of Nepal PM Prachanda's Trip In July

Why you’re reading this: Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist), as well as Netra Bikram Chand (Biplab) and Mohan Baidya are making all the attempts to get unified after the split in 2021. The efforts to merge Nepal's communist parties comes ahead of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda's" visit this July or early August. This would be the Maoist leader's second bilateral trip to the People's Republic of China (PRC) since he assumed office in December 2022.

3 things you need to know

● Chinese Embassy in Nepal is working towards uniting these parties 'discreetly'.

● The Ambassador and a group of intellectuals from the Chinese Communist Party in Nepal are trying to unite these parties.

● Some high-level officials are involved in uniting the parties such as the former President of Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, former Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, Maoist Centre leader Barshaman Pun, and National Assembly Speaker Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, all whom are currently in China.

What is China doing to unite Nepal's fractured parties?

Beijing is trying to revive the stalled efforts from the CPN era to unite the Nepalese political parties. China’s Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song is currently carrying out the political discussions, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Nepal has been working to achieve this union. A group of Chinese Communist Party in Nepal is also contributing to completing these initiatives. Beijing is also working to revive the trade, security, and defence pacts with Nepal, as well as dozens of treaties and accords, Pardafas reported. Chinese Ambassador Chen Song has also donned a pivotal role in preventing the collapse of the ruling coalition — an alliance of the Maoist, UML, RSP, and RPP. China, that sent high level delegation to Nepal, actively participated in the formation of the former CPN.

Prime Minister Prachanda's stance on ties with China

The 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) leader inclines with China and will give a boost to the unification of the Nepalese parties. He has accepted the invitation of Liu Jianchao, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party's Foreign Affairs Department, who had made a visit to Nepal. Agni Prasad Sapkota, one of the Maoist leaders who were part of the delegation that recently visited Beijing, noted that Prachanda has an intense desire to side with China and his efforts for the unification between the communist parties in Nepal have intensified.

To achieve this objective, the Chairman of the Maoist Center and Prime Minister Prachanda, Chairman of CPN-US Madhav Kumar Nepal, Chairman of NSP Baburam Bhattarai, Biplav, and other leaders also held a dialogue at Nepalese Prime Minister's Residence in Baluwatar on Friday, last week. Maoist sources have reportedly noted that they intend to unite the parties on the Socialist front to establish the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN). An official announcement for the same will be made mid-June.

What are Nepal officials saying about unification?

CPN-US Chairman and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, speaking at the first district convention of CPN (Unified Socialist) Bhaktapur held in Bhaktapur expressed willingness to revive the CPN, according to Pardafas. Nepal's National Assembly lawmaker and former Deputy Prime Minister Bamdev Gautam has also said that he is ready to join CPN (UML). UML also suspended the age limit of 70 years for the executive post in the party. Gautam is willing to return to UML along with his friends.