China: Two Men Trying To Steal ‘lucky’ Bricks From Great Wall Of China Get Trapped

Rest of the World News

Two men aged 20 and 26 were rescued from the cliff edge of the Great Wall of China as they tried to steal the “lucky bricks” from the historical place

Updated On:
China

Two men aged 20 and 26 were rescued from the cliff edge of the Great Wall of China as they tried to steal the “lucky bricks” from the historical place. This happened as these men called for help after getting lost in a particular section. Local media reports suggest that the men were later found shivering on a snow-covered mountain after four hours.  

Claims made by men after being rescued 

After being found in the snow-covered mountain the men claimed that they were carrying a plastic bag to pick up litter in the area. The police later discovered that these men were talking about stealing some of the bricks at a nearby restaurant.

As per media reports, the men claimed that the bricks would bring good luck when placed inside their homes.  

Police action taken against the men 

The police after warning the men that the meddling with the bricks was dangerous and illegal, freed both of them. The historical merit of the Wall dates back to 220 BC, this was the time when China fortified the existing walls to defend themselves against invasions from northern tribes.

After large sections of the wall were bulldozed and ransacked for building materials, China passed legislation to protect the UNESCO World Heritage Site.  

Published:
