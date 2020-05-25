China Warns Of Countermeasures If US Undermines Its Interests In Hong Kong

In a renewed warning to the US on May 25, China said that it will take countermeasures to protect its interests after a top White House advisor warned that the US might revoke Hong Kong’s special trading privileges if China enacted the new national security legislation. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a press conference that the United States was trying to harm China's national security after the US commented on China’s plans to impose legislation that bans treason, subversion, and sedition on the semi-autonomous city.

In response to White House National Security Adviser, Robert O'Brien about the US’ imposition of trade sanctions on Hong Kong over China’s security law, the official responded that China will take every necessary step to implement the measure on the semi-autonomous city. Further, China’s foreign ministry reportedly said that the US had no right to criticize or interfere in matters of China. What laws, how, and when Hong Kong SAR (Special Administrative Region) should legislate are entirely within the scope of China’s sovereignty, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was quoted saying.

Read: China Reports 51 New Cases Of Coronavirus With 40 Asymptomatic Infections

Read: Hong Kong's Security Chief Backs China's Proposed Law, Says 'terrorism' Growing In City

Made "stern representation" to the US

China will be compelled to retaliate to the belligerence and oppose if the US executed the sanctions on the preferential trading status of Hong Kong city, Zhao stressed, while speaking at the state press conference. He said that China had already made “stern representations to the US”. Zhao’s direct response against the United States comes amid the rising tensions between the two nations, as a day earlier, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi reportedly said that the two superpowers are at the brink of a new Cold War.

Earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the press briefing that the proposed national security law to China's legislature would be a death knell for the high degree of autonomy China promised for Hong Kong, adding, that the new law would enforce punishment for "subversion". Further, Pompeo was quoted saying that China’s latest moves would "inevitably" influence the State Department's decision. He reportedly urged China to reconsider its “disastrous proposal”. In a statement, furthermore, the US said that the new law threatens Hong Kong's democratic institutions and civil liberties, which are key in preserving the special status of Hong Kong under US law. Meanwhile, China reportedly warned the US earlier saying that the country had been infected by a "political virus" in a deepening war of words.

Read: Taiwan's President Assures Hong Kong Of 'necessary Support' As Protests Worsen

Read: Hong Kong Police Arrests Over 100 People For Protesting Against Proposed Security Law