China Uses Data Tracking And Artificial Intelligence To Fight Coronavirus

In an effort to help contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has infected more than 30,000 people and killed more than 600 people on the mainland, Chinese authorities have turned to data tracking and artificial intelligence. In the race to contain the virus, Beijing has turned to a familiar set of tools in their arsenal.

New methods of fighting the virus

According to reports, several Chinese tech firms are busy developing apps that will help combat the virus. There is one such app that helps people determine if they have previously take a flight of train with confirmed virus patients. In Guangzhou., authorities have deployed robots in one public plaza that scolds passersby for not wearing a mask.

In Beijing, reports have indicated that one apartment complex is using flight and train data to keep tabs on complex residents travel history. In Shanghai, they have begun using robots to patrol streets and parks in order to spread awareness about epidemic prevention and control.

Read: Coronavirus: Amid Export-import Restrictions, Banarasi Silk Saree Trade Affected

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Quarantined Passengers From China Arrive In Texas

In addition to data China has also turned to use robots to help fight the spread of Coronavirus. According to international media, a Shanghai-based enterprise has deployed 30 disinfection robots in various hospitals in Wuhan which is widely considered the epicentre of the viral outbreak. The white disinfection robots are reported to have a hydrogen peroxide sprayer on their heads and nine ultraviolet lamps in its belly.

The robots can perform multiple forms of disinfection in various environments. Currently, these robots have been deployed in isolation wards, ICUs, operating rooms and fever clinics in major coronavirus treating hospitals, including the Central Hospital of Wuhan.

Read: Three More Coronavirus Cases Found On Japan Cruise Ship

Read: Indian Women Team Withdraws From Badminton Asia C'ships Due To Coronavirus Threat

China has called upon members of China's Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector to help fight against the coronavirus. According to reports, robots are being used in China in order to reduce cross-infection risks and improve efficiency.

'Global Health Emergency'

The outbreak took place in Wuhan in January and multiple countries have started evacuating their citizens from the country, and have decided to restrict the entry of foreigners returning from China. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus as a 'global public health emergency'.

In order to tackle the spreading virus, the WHO stated that the international community has launched a USD 675 million preparedness and response plan covering the months of February through to April 2020.