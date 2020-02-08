Coronavirus: Amid Export-import Restrictions, Banarasi Silk Saree Trade Affected

As a result of the export-import restrictions imposed amid Coronavirus outbreak in China, many industries in India, including the trade of famous 'Banarasi silk saree' have gone for a toss.

The Silk industries have been affected after the temporary trade restriction by the government, as China is one of the major suppliers of silk in Banaras.

Speaking of the crisis, General Secretary of Banarasi cloth industry Association, Rajan Behel said, "We are using the raw material which has already been imported but there is a chance of hardship in future. Banaras consumes 90 per cent of silk imported from China."

Rajan Behel added that the restrictions have affected the international market of Banarasi sarees. He said that twenty per cent of the business has already been affected. At such rate, pure silk might vanish from the market.

Import halted since January

Harshpal Kapoor, member of Silk Trade Association said that there has been no shipment from China since January 20 during their annual holiday. The imports were expected to restart on February 4 but due to the epidemic, the shipment has been halted.

Kapoor said, "Without raw material, we can't weave sarees but as of now we have enough raw material till the end of February. Else, it depends on China how soon it tackles the menace of coronavirus and starts to export silk."

Coronavirus, which originated from China's Wuhan city in December 2018 has wreaked havoc all over the world, with a rapid increase in the number of deaths each day.

Several countries including India hurried the evacuation process of their citizens in Wuhan after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a 'global health crisis'.

As of February 7, Coronavirus has claimed at least 636 lives in China, as per the latest the Chinese government reported. The number of people infected has soared to 30,000 across the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Representative image)