China Uses Jackie Chan's Stardom To Woo Indians Amid COVID-19, Netizens Not Amused

Chinese actor Jackie Chan in a recent video sent his 'love and wishes' to the people of India in their fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. This comes in the backdrop of China facing an unprecedented global backlash as Coronavirus continues to infect millions across the world. The Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong shared the video of Jackie Chan on his Twitter account.

The video starts with the actor saying Namaste along with a bow.

READ | Now, feel 'differently' about trade deal with China: Trump

"Namaste and Hello. I am Jackie Chan. I would like to send my love and wishes to everyone in India. I know we are all facing a very difficult time right now. We should stay positive and follow the advice of your country. Protecting yourself is protecting your family," Chan says.

READ | Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Watch the video here:

Glad to share Jackie Chan @EyeOfJackieChan, famous Chinese movie star's good wishes & support to #India. Jia You Yindu! Come on India! Fight #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/l3XJkJRwoO — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) May 19, 2020

Twitterattis react aggressively to the gimmick

Aggressive Twitteratis in India, were unwilling to buy Beijing's gimmicks as the video did not impress them much. "Compassion and care are all about doing and not just about sugarcoating. Show the compassion in your actions," said one of the users in response. Another user was more direct in its criticism," It is the Chinese Propaganda on the play."

Some of the netizens also expressed their love for their Childhood hero but refused to fall for the tricks of China. A user said "I have grown up watching ur movies, I respect him and I love him... But when words come for Nationalism.. India 1st Jai Hind... Ur CCP is interfering our border.."

READ | China remains most preferred destination for US companies despite tense relations: Report

This attempt to appease the public mood by the Chinese government comes at a time when Beijing is facing international criticism over its lack of transparency in handling COVID-19. The novel coronavirus was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

COVID-19 situation in India

India's Coronavirus cases as of Tuesday crossed the one lakh mark with 4,970 new cases in the last 24 hours. Along with it, the country has witnessed 134 new deaths and 2,350 new recoveries in 24 hours. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,011,39, including 58,802 active cases.

While 3,163 deaths have been reported overall, around 39,173 people have been cured/discharged, and one person has been migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of cases in the country with 35,058 and 11,760 cases respectively.

READ | China: Facial recognition helps reunite man, abducted as child, with family after 32 years

(With agency inputs)