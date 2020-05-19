China: Facial Recognition Helps Reunite Man, Abducted As Child, With Family After 32 Years

In a miraculous event, a Chinese man, who was abducted as a toddler 32 years ago, was finally reunited with his biological family. According to reports, 2-year-old Mao Yin was kidnapped in 1988 from outside a hotel in Xi'an, Shaanxi province and was sold to a couple in Sichuan province. However, on May 18, he was reportedly reunited with the help of facial recognition technology.

Simulated image

Meanwhile, the authorities have said that they are still investigating his abduction. According to a Chinese news agency, last month, the police in Xian province received a tip-off that a man in Sichuan province had bought a child from Shaanxi in the late-1980s.

The police then used facial technology to analyse an old photo of Yin and recreated a simulated image of him as an adult. The police then reportedly compared it with photos in its network database After a series of investigations and comparisons, the police tracked down a man in the city of Mianyang who had a resemblance to the image. He was later confirmed to be the missing son using a DNA test, international media reported. Yin was later reunited with his family at a news conference held by the Xi'an Police.

76-year-old reunites with son

In a similar incident, a man was reunited with his mother after two years on May 10. According to reports, Tejas Thakkar, a resident of Baroda, Gujarat was in Pune when his mother, Harsha Thakkar had gone missing. He had then filed a missing report with the local police.

Last week, the 76-year-old Harsha was found roaming near the Palava city, Dombivli when the volunteers of an NGO Ekta Pratishthan-Palava found her. Upon being asked about the whereabouts of her family, the elderly could only provide her and her son’s name. The volunteers, Hasan Khan and Bhaskar Gangurde, then started looking for accommodation for her but no old age home was ready to admit her due to Coronavirus scare. Later, Khan agreed to keep her at his home till her son found her on May 9.

