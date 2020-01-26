New Virus From China Seems Less Serious Than SARS, Say French Scientists

The French medical staff treating two patients at Paris hospital for the new virus outbreak in China said on January 25 have reportedly said that the illness appears to be less serious as compared to SARS. The French officials on Friday reported three confirmed cases of the newly identified novel virus. According to the reports, the French health department said that the condition of the patients is stable and their health is improving. France was concerned about its citizens in Wuhan which is the centre of the epidemic and is under complete quarantine.

56 died, over 2,000 infected

As per reports, the Foreign Ministry of France on Saturday said that the French and Chinese officials were studying eventual options that would allow their nationals who wish to leave, as per reports. The French consulate in Wuhan is in close contact with the citizens and has not confirmed how many of them are in the city. In a bid to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus, China on January 26 introduced fresh restrictions as the death toll rises to 56 and infected over 2,000 people. The virus has created panic like situation in several parts of the country and travel restrictions have been heightened. Reports suggest that the virus was first originated in the Chinese central city of Wuhan and cases have been confirmed in about a dozen other countries like France, Australia, and the United States.

The virus gradually spread across the globe

The death toll in China's Hubei region, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, has risen to 56 and the number of people infected by the disease is close to 2,000, authorities confirmed to the international press on Sunday. Out of the 56 people that died, 52 were from Hubei, the province where the outbreak took place, two deaths took place in central Henan province, while one person died in Heilongjiang and Hebei respectively. The virus that had taken its roots in China is now gradually spreading across the globe. According to international media reports, the virus has spread to Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo, South Korea, Beijing, Shanghai, Vietnam, Taiwan, France, the US, and Singapore. While the disease is mainly concentrated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, there have been five reported cases in Thailand and three in Japan and France respectively.

