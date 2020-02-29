The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Taiwan Claims China Waging Cyber 'war' Against To Disrupt Fight Against Coronavirus

Rest of the World News

Joseph Wu on Saturday accused China of reportedly waging a cyber 'war' on Taiwan in order to disrupt its fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
China waging cyber 'war' claims Taiwan's foreign minister

Joseph Wu, Taiwan's foreign minister, on Saturday accused China of reportedly waging a cyber 'war' on Taiwan in order to disrupt its fight against the Coronavirus. The minister has accused Beijing of using fake news to spread disinformation on the island that China claims as its own.

Battle against the spread of Fake News

According to reports, the recent Coronavirus outbreak has put pressure on already strained ties between Taipei and Beijing. Recently Beijing had blocked Taiwan's attempts at participating at the World Health Organisation (WHO) which has further deteriorated ties between the two nations.

As per reports, China sees Taiwan just as one of its provinces and believes that it does not have the right to join the WHO as an independent member. Taiwan has also called China 'vile' for not allowing the dissemination of real-time information about the virus from the WHO to Taiwan. China claims that Taiwan receives all the information that it requires.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Taiwan Confirms 38 More Cases Of Epidemic

Read: Caregiver For Infected Person Is 32nd Coronavirus Case In Taiwan

According to reports, the fake news that China has tried to spread include things like claims that Taiwan is hiding the true number of infected people on the island and that it is much more than the official figure and that the members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party have received a priority on face masks. The Taiwanese government was quick to refute these claims made by what they say is fake news.

Taiwan has reportedly announced that it will punish those that spread fake information and has previously also claimed that China intentionally uses fake news in an attempt to undermine Tawan's democracy. On February 29, Taiwan reported five new Coronavirus cases bringing the total number of infected on the island to 39.

Read: Dispute Leaves Taiwanese Stuck In Locked-down Chinese Cities

Read: Taiwan To Evacuate Citizens From Coronavirus-hit Cruise Ship In Japan

(With Agency Inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS USES PIGEON ANALOGY ON BJP
OUTGOING LT. GEN ON KASHMIR
MAHA CM REVIEWS MUMBAI METRO
INDIA CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
BOM FOR 'BOMBAY' CONFUSED AS 'BOMB'
FIRE IN CHENNAI OIL WAREHOUSE