Dalai Lama Says China 'exercises Power Of Guns' While 'Tibetans Retain Power Of Truth'

Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader said that Tibetans hold the power of truth whereas the Chinese exercise the power of guns. He was speaking on the occasion of Christmas and spreading the message highlighting the injustice suffered due to the totalitarian Chinese establishment.

READ: Dalai Lama: 'Religious Harmony In India An Example For Conflict-torn Syria & Afghanistan'

In his message to the Chinese government, he said, "China today has the biggest population of Buddhists. But they believe that their religion is very scientific. However, we have the power of truth. Chinese communists have the power of guns. In the long run, the power of truth is much stronger than the power of guns."

READ: Owaisi Accuses Amit Shah Of 'lying' On NPR-NRC Link; Challenges Him For An Open Debate

Speaking about happiness, he said, "So happiness is peace of mind. Either we believe this religion or that; we all have the potential of being warm-hearted...Today, one human being is killing the other in the name of religion. But they should all note that every religion carries the same message of love. We should all try to promote religious harmony,"

READ: PM Modi Remembers Vajpayee, Says 'there Was More Power In His Silence Than His Words'

Dalai Lama calls for peace

Earlier this month, whilst delivering a speech on 'The relevance of Ancient Nalanda Teachings in our Modern Times' at the Goa University, the Lama called for peace and inclusiveness whilst the Citizenship Amendment Act was in the Parliament. He said, "India should be playing an active role in promoting religious harmony and serve as an example to other conflict-torn countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

The spiritual Tibetan leader, during the interactive session, also lauded India for being home to different religions. According to him, "India has different homegrown religions." He further said that in India, violence between Sunni and Shia sects of Islam was unheard of, unlike Afghanistan and Syria where "Sunni and Shia are killing each other".

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in the Parliament on December 11.

READ: Maharashtra: BJP Slams Sena For Allegedly Thrashing Man In Wadala Over Social Media Post

(with ANI inputs)