China Warns Of 'forceful Measures' Over Canada's Planned Taiwan Visit, Ottawa Responds

China on Tuesday, August 23 warned that if Canada "interferes" in Taiwan, it will take "forceful measures." This comes just a week after it was revealed that a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was planning to visit the island later this year to explore trade opportunities.

On the other hand, Ottawa responded to Beijing's warnings on Wednesday, August 24 stating that China should not use the planned trip to Taiwan by Canadian lawmakers as justification for either military or economic aggression. Under the "one-China principle," China claims Taiwan as its territory and objects to foreign politicians visiting the island. Taiwan, which is democratically governed, rejects China's claims.

"We urge the Canadian side to abide by the one-China principle and respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. China will take resolute and forceful measures against any country that attempts to interfere with or infringe upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Chinese embassy is Canada noted in an official statement.

Members of a Canada-Taiwan parliamentary "friendship group," which receives no administrative or financial support from the Canadian parliament, were planning a trip to the self-ruled island in October, according to Liberal MP Judy Sgro. She stated that the trip would be focused on trade and that the lawmakers' intention was not to disrupt or cause problems for Taiwan or China.

The Canadian government said in a statement that parliamentary associations and friendship groups were independent, and that it respected the lawmakers' intention to visit Taiwan. Canada, like the rest of the West, adheres to a one-China policy, diplomatically recognising Beijing rather than Taipei, while unofficially supporting Taiwan.

Ottawa's response to China's warnings

Since US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month against Beijing's wishes, the relationship between China and the West has deteriorated. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said on August 24 that China should not use a planned visit to Taiwan by Canadian lawmakers as a pretext for military or economic aggression.

According to Adrien Blanchard, a spokesperson for Joly, parliamentary associations and friendship groups make their own travel decisions, which the Canadian government respects.

Blanchard said, "As we have said before, the travel of parliamentarians should not be used as a pretext for escalation or aggressive military and economic actions."

Image: AP