China Warns UK Of Countermeasures After Its Citizenship To Hongkongers Comment

Cornered over the controversial security law, China has now threatened Britain of “countermeasures” after the latter indicated to offer Hongkongers a pathway to British citizenship. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on May 29 that Britain could offer a pathway to citizenship to the British National (Overseas) - or BNO - passport holders living in Hong Kong if China doesn’t abort its plan to implement the national security legislation.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel also said that she will explore options for citizenship for BNO passport holders living in Hong Kong if China imposes the legislation.

Deeply concerned at China's proposals for legislation related to national security in Hong Kong.



If imposed, @DominicRaab & I will explore options for a path to citizenship for BNO passport holders.



UK will continue to defend the rights & freedoms of the people of Hong Kong.

'Should not enjoy UK residency'

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news conference that Beijing reserves the right to take countermeasures against Britain. Zhao said that BNO passport holders are Chinese nationals and they should not enjoy UK residency as agreed between the two nations, adding that it will also violate international law.

Raab’s comment came after the UK, US, Canada and Australia issued a joint statement on May 28 criticising the security bill. The signatories had expressed “deep concern” over the security law saying the international community has a significant and long-standing stake in Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability. They claimed that China’s decision to impose the security law on Hong Kong is in direct conflict with its international obligations under the principles of the legally-binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration.

“Direct imposition of national security legislation on Hong Kong by the Beijing authorities would dramatically erode Hong Kong’s autonomy and the system that made it so prosperous,” the statement read.

“It also raises the prospect of prosecution in Hong Kong for political crimes, and undermines existing commitments to protect the rights of Hong Kong people,” it added.

