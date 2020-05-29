China Pledges To Support Hong Kong's Police As US Warns Against Interference

China’s public security ministry has pledged to “support” the Hong Kong police force after the parliament approved the controversial legislation impacting the semi-autonomous region. The ministry reportedly said that it would use all efforts to guide and support the Hong Kong police to stop violence and restore order as protests in the region intensified.

Hong Kong’s security chief has already extended his support to the new legislation saying the city has lost its peace with growing terrorism. John Lee, Secretary for Security, said in a statement that violence has been escalating in Hong Kong with many cases involving explosives and genuine firearms.

“Terrorism is growing in the city and activities which harm national security, such as ‘Hong Kong independence’, become more rampant,” he added.

Trump to announce US response

The United States has emerged as the most vocal opponent of China’s new move on Hong Kong, which experts believe will undermine the higher degree of the territory as agreed under joint Sino-British declaration. US President Donald Trump is set to announce his response to China’s national security law on May 29.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has notified the Congress that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant special status in trade relations. The top US diplomat said in a statement that “no reasonable person” can assert that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy after China’s latest action.

“Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997,” said Pompeo.

Hong Kong warned the United States the withdrawing special status of the financial hub will be a “double-edged sword” which will harm US’ financial interests. Hong Kong government highlighted that around 1,300 US firms were based in the city, adding that the US trade surplus of $297 billion with Hong Kong, from 2009 to 2018, was the biggest among their trading partners. It asserted that any sanctions are a double-edged sword that will not only harm the interests of Hong Kong but also significantly those of the US.

