China Warns US Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Against Taiwan Interference, Arms Sale

China on Wednesday, May 18 issued a dire warning to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan for interfering in the Taiwan issue and Beijing’s own domestic and internal matters as US President Joe Biden’s administration sought to accelerate arms sales to Taipei, including the advanced fighter jets and warships to deter China’s aggression. In a phone call made to Sullivan on Wednesday, China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi asserted that the United States was “on the wrong path” with respect to the self-administered island that Beijing considers its own territory under the ‘One China’ policy.

Washington’s latest provocative measures could lead to “dangerous situations,” China’s top diplomat warned during the telephonic conversation with NSA Sullivan. Furthermore, he expressed strong opposition to the United States bolstering Taiwan's defences by accelerating arms sales to counter China’s prospect of invasion. Beijing repeatedly asserts that breakaway Taiwan is a part of its territory and has threatened to take it using “coercion.”

An AH-1W Attack Helicopter launches flares during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County, Southern Taiwan. Credit: Associated Press

Taiwan's military M109 self-propelled Howitzers move during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County, Southern Taiwan. Credit: Associated Press

The US has rendered “strong” support to Taiwan’s sovereign efforts by assisting with arms procurement and drafting an effective defensive strategy against Chinese incursions. Earlier yesterday, the White House issued a statement, saying that US and China held bilateral talks that were “focused on regional security issues and nonproliferation.” The two allies also discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine waged by Russia.

“National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi by phone,” said White House in a statement after the phone conversation. “This phone call, which followed their March 14 meeting in Rome, focused on regional security issues and nonproliferation. Mr Sullivan and Director Yang also discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and specific issues in US-China relations,” it added.

US' wrongful narratives and actions interfere in Chinese policy: Yang

In one of the most high-level contact made yet since Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s talks in March, Yang told Sullivan that the US has been adopting ‘wrongful narratives and actions that interfere with China’s domestic politics. Washington’s actions with respect to Taiwan are harmful to China’s interests, the Chinese official clarified. “The US must do what it says for China-US relations to return to a healthy and stable track of development,” Yang told Sullivan.

“The recent actions taken by the US on Taiwan-related matters have been a huge contrast from their pronouncements. If the US continues to play the Taiwan card and head further on the wrong path, this will certainly lead to dangerous situations,” Yang said. “China will be steadfast to take actions that defend its sovereignty and security interests. We will do as we said,” the Chinese official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that talks between Sullivan and Yang come at a time of heightened tension as US president Joe Biden signed a bill last Friday to help Taiwan regain World Health Organisation status. WHO invited Taiwan to participate as an observer and lend its expertise to the solution-seeking discussions about COVID-19 at the 75th WHA this May.

“Taiwan's isolation from the preeminent global health forum is unwarranted and undermines inclusive global public health cooperation,” the global health body iterated. US House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation to help Taiwan’s observer status to be reinstated at WHO that was stripped in 2017. The House passed the bill 425 to 0 and Taiwan's Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to Washington for such a move. China, however, strongly condemned the US for such a measure and signalled that it will not support Taiwan's participation at the assembly this year in 2022.