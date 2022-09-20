China's Arms Sales In Africa Fueling Conflict, Forcing Millions To Displace: Report

In a major revelation, a media report claimed China is fuelling conflict in the already devastated African nations by selling arms and ammunition. A report by an international analysis and reporting website, Inside Over, said sanctions on Russia by the US and its western allies benefited China tremendously. The report claimed since the onset of the war, Beijing has been increasing its footprint in arms sales. The media report found that China has emerged as a major source of arms supplies to Africa, especially in the sub-Saharan part of the continent.

Interestingly, three of the world’s top ten arms companies are Chinese. The analysis found that these companies are involved in supplying Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), rocket launchers, fighter jets, combat helicopters, small arms and light weapons, landmines, armoured military vehicles and military vehicles to African countries. As per a weekly magazine reporting on military and corporate affairs, Jane’s Defence Weekly, nearly 70% of armoured military vehicles in all 54 African countries are of Chinese origin. And the rest 20% of vehicles have been supplied by the Communist country.

The same has been confirmed by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in its recent report. According to SIPRI findings, China is emerging as the fourth global arms supplier. It accounted for 4.6% of total global arms exports between 2017 and 2021. Of this, 10% of its arms sales were with African countries. Ethiopia, Sudan, Nigeria, Tanzania, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Gabon, Algeria, Namibia, Ghana, Burundi, Kenya, and Mozambique emerged as major importers of Chinese arms in the last five years.

Soaring military attacks

It is worth noting violence across West Africa has increased multiple folds as groups with links to al Qaeda and Daesh have gained ground in the past decade in the Western part of Africa. Despite the presence of foreign troops and United Nations peacekeepers, the militant groups killed thousands of people and displace over a million. At least 135 people were killed in 12 jihadi attacks during the first two weeks of June, according to an internal security report for aid workers. In July this year, attacks by jihadis killed at least 22 people in northwestern Burkina Faso and also injured others. Moreover, a report by Statista, a Germany-based data company found irrespective of the COVID pandemic and restrictions imposed on the movement of people across Africa, the continent has witnessed 19,325 casualties last year. The latest study found that the major arms supplied by the Chinese have been utilised for terror-related activities.

Image: AP/Pixabay