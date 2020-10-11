China's 'nastier Rise' Will Affect Those Cheering America's Decline: South Asian Expert

Jeff M. Smith, a Research Fellow, South Asia-Heritage Foundation on October 10 slammed people for celebrating America's decline, saying that "surrounded by allies and oceans, having leading tech, a network of military allies, and 5,000+ nuclear warheads", the United States will be okay if China's rise takes a "nastier turn". China has transformed itself into a global power in the last couple of decades and now it believes that it can challenge the US with its increasing military might and by becoming the factory for the world.

To my foreign comrades quietly cheering "America's decline," we're surrounded by allies and oceans. We have leading tech, a global reserve currency, a vast network of military allies, 5K+ nukes, and 10 aircraft carriers. We'll be OK if China's rise takes a nastier turn. Will you? — Jeff M. Smith (@Cold_Peace_) October 10, 2020

Some people are cheering China's rise as they see it as a significant decline in America's influence across the globe. Jeff M. Smith, with his tweet, was targetting those who will be happy to see China takeover the US to become the global superpower in the next couple of years. Smith warned that if China's rise by any chance takes a nastier turn, it will barely affect the United States as it sits comfortably on the North American continental plate and is surrounded by oceans on both sides, which makes it difficult for any nation to wage war against the country.

Global perception

China's exponential rise, which until the previous decade was being cheered by the international community as a positive development, became a headache ever since the Communist nation decided to exhibit its expansionist mindset in the East China Sea, South China Sea, and in the Himalayas along the Indian borders. The targetting of ethnic minority groups such as Uighur Muslims, suppression of basic rights in Hong Kong pushed Beijing even farther away from the Western world, which is now seeking ways to counter China's expanding hegemony.

