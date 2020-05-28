China's Parliament Approves Plan To Impose National Security Law On Hong Kong

China’s parliament on May 28 reportedly approved plans to impose a security law on Hong Kong even after critics said that it will eradicate the city’s promised freedoms. According to an international media agency, over 2,800 members of the National People’s Congress (NPC) voted in favour of the proposal to draft the law. The new security law would punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security.

While the announcement of the result was reportedly met with sustained and led applause be delegates, the vote of the rubber-stamp NPC came hours after the United States revoked the special status conferred on Hong Kong. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the status had been withdrawn because China was no longer honouring its handover agreement with Britain to allow Hong Kong a high level of autonomy.

READ: Asian Shares Mixed After Wall Street Rally; Hong Kong Lower

Meanwhile, the security law would be directly imposed by mainland authorities, effectively bypassing the city’s government. According to the draft, the law would also allow mainland security agencies to operate openly in Hong Kong. The NPC Standing Committee will now be tasked with formulating the legislation, which Beijing has said must be done ‘at an early date’. The national security law is presented by the NPC which aims at ‘establishing and improving’ the legal system of Hong Kong to ‘safeguard national security’.

National Security law condemned by foreign govt

The plans by Beijing have also promoted condemnation from foreign governments, investors and Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement as they believe that China is eradicating the freedoms it promised the city under its 1997 handover agreement with Britain. Several countries have raised concerns over the legislation including the US, Britain, the European Union, and so on. However, Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has urged residents to wait for the details of the proposed legislation saying it would not affect the city’s rights and freedoms.

READ: US, China Fight At UN After Beijing Opposes Security Council Meet Over Hong Kong

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said that she will devise a settlement plan for Hong Kongers who have been pushing for freedom and democracy. While taking to Facebook, Tsai Ing said that the country’s executive branch would devise a humanitarian aid action plan for Hongkongers as the city’s autonomy was being undermined.

Moreover, Tsai also said that If the situation in Hong Kong worsens, and its autonomy and human rights are further suppressed, Taiwan will resolutely voice our concerns. She added that the country will continue to support Hongkongers’ determination to strive for democracy and freedom which are paramount to its peace and stability.

READ: Hong Kong Protesters Removed Amid China Anthem Debate

READ: Hong Kong Debate Suspended After Object Thrown