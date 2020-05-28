US, China Fight At UN After Beijing Opposes Security Council Meet Over Hong Kong

The United States and China entered a bitter fight at the UN over Hong Kong as Beijing opposed Washington’s call for a virtual meeting of the Security Council to discuss the national security law proposed by China. The United States has raised concern over the new legislation proposed by China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), which critics say is aimed at undermining the higher degree of autonomy guaranteed under the Sino-British joint declaration.

The US mission to the United Nations said in a statement that the issue is of “urgent global concern that implicates international peace and security”, and therefore requires the immediate attention of the Security Council. Blaming China for contempt and complete disregard for its international obligations, the US mission stated that the proposed law would threaten Hong Kong’s democratic institutions and civil liberties.

“This is another example of the Chinese Communist Party’s fear of transparency and international accountability for its actions,” said the mission while highlighting China’s refusal to allow the virtual meeting at the Security Council.

China’s Ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, immediately hit back at the US saying legislation on national security for Hong Kong is purely China's internal affairs and has nothing to do with the mandate of the Security Council. Taking to Twitter, the Ambassador said that China “categorically rejects the baseless request” of the US for a Security Council meeting, accusing the United States of “bullying”.

Controversial legislation

The National People’s Congress (NPC) recently presented a bill aimed at “establishing and improving” the legal system of Hong Kong to “safeguard national security”. Wang Chen, Vice Chairman of China's NPC, had said during the session that the recent protests and violence in the territory challenged the bottom line of the ‘One Country, Two Systems' principle and threatened national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has notified the Congress that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant special status in trade relations. The top US diplomat said in a statement that “no reasonable person” can assert that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy after China’s latest action.

“Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997,” said Pompeo.

