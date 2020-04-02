COVID-19: China's Shenzhen Becomes First City To Ban Consumption Of Cats, Dogs

Shenzhen became the first Chinese city to ban the sale and consumption of cat and dog meat after the coronavirus outbreak was linked to the consumption of wildlife meat. The food safety legislation was proposed in February which will come into effect from May 1, extending the prohibition on the consumption, breeding, and sale of wildlife such as snakes, lizards, and other wild animals.

A Shenzhen government spokesperson announced the ban while referring to the closer relationship of dogs and cats with humans than all other animals. The spokesperson added that the ban, which is a common practice in developed countries, responds to the demand and spirit of human civilisation.

'Historic decision'

The law, which has been termed as Shenzhen Special Economic Region Regulation on a Comprehensive Ban on the Consumption of Wild Animals, permits the consumption of nine animals including pigs, cows, rabbits, chicken, and sheep. The new legislation is being hailed by the animal rights activists around the world hoping that the ban will serve as an example for the rest of the country.

“With Shenzhen taking the historic decision to become mainland China’s first city to ban dog and cat meat consumption, this really could be a watershed moment in efforts to end this brutal trade that kills an estimated 10 million dogs and 4 million cats in China every year,” said Dr Peter Li, China policy specialist for animal protection charity Humane Society International (HSI).

According to the legislation, the production or sale of state-protected wild species and their products for consumption purposes will attract a fine between 150,000 yuan and 200,000 for a value of such activity under 10,000 yuan. A fine of 20 times and 30 times the value of an illegal activity that is 10,000 yuan or above will be levied for violation.

Urging all governments to follow suit by banning wildlife trade, transport and consumption for any purpose, Dr Teresa M. Telecky, vice president of the wildlife department for HSI, said in a statement that Shenzhen is the first city in the world to take the lessons learned from this pandemic seriously and make the changes needed to avoid another pandemic.

