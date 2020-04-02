'China, The Originator Of Virus, Now Supplies Ventilators And Masks': New York Governor

As New York became the new epicentre of global coronavirus outbreak, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference on April 1 over the health crisis that has gripped the financial capital of the United States. Addressing the reporters, the New York Governor confessed that he got scared on knowing that his brother, also a news anchor with a popular international media house, has tested positive of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Governor Cuomo raised questions against China, where the virus originated and has spread in as many as 197 countries across the world. He said, "China which is the originator is now the one supplying ventilators, face masks, gloves, etc. How did we get into this situation?"

He also commended the New York legislators who worked round the clock to present the budget while the city is struggling against the coronavirus pandemic.

US crosses China's death toll

Doctors in large numbers have been flown from Atlanta and other places to New York in order to help the overburdened city as the deadly virus has killed more than 1700 New Yorkers. US President Donald Trump has blamed China for their alleged negligence and concealment of the facts about the outbreak and nature of the virus that has supposedly led to the escalation of the disease into a global pandemic.

Emergency field hospitals have been readied in New York's Central Park and at the home of the US Open tennis tournament as the number of American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 4,000 -- higher than the toll in China. Declared coronavirus cases across the US surged to 189,510 early Wednesday, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University, with 4,076 deaths.

Presently on the global level, there are over 905,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 infection which has led to the death of over 44,000 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread.

