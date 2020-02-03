Chinese Ambassador To Israel Compares Coronavirus Travel Bans To Holocaust, Faces Flak

China’s acting ambassador to Israel stoked controversy when he compared the travel ban imposed by several countries, with turning away of Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv, ambassador Dai Yuming said that the entry ban on Chinese citizens due to coronavirus reminded him of World War II and the Holocaust.

Dai said that very few countries, including China, opened the door for Jews when they sought refuge from other countries. Later, the Chinese Embassy in Israel issued an apology and said that there was no intention to compare the dark days of the Holocaust with the current situation.

“We would like to apologise if someone understood our message the wrong way,” said the embassy in a statement.

Critical of travel bans

China has been critical of countries, especially the United States, for evacuating its citizens and imposing a travel ban with the highest level of alert. Following the announcement of the global health emergency, the US Department of State had ordered the departure of all family members under age 21 of government officials in China. In a travel advisory issued on February 2, the department urged travellers to be prepared for the possibility of travel restrictions with little or no advance notice.

“Most commercial air carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China. Those currently in China should attempt to depart by commercial means,” the advisory read.

“We strongly urge U.S. citizens remaining in China to stay home as much as possible and limit contact with others, including large gatherings,” it added.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the US overreacted to the situation and created panic among people by withdrawing some embassy staff and imposing a travel ban on all visitors from China. The spokesperson to MFA, in a tweet, said that they understand reasonable quarantine measures based on WHO advisory but oppose “excessive measures” that “unnecessarily interfere” with international travel.

