Russia Announces It Will Expel Foreigners Who Test Positive For New Coronavirus

Russia has recently announced that it will be expelling all foreign nationals that have tested positive for the deadly new coronavirus. According to local media, this move by the Russian authorities is meant to stop the spread of the fast-spreading coronavirus that has already killed over 300 people in China.

Russia has already closed down the border with China

Russia has a 4,300-km border with China. Russia has reported two positive cases of the virus, one in the Siberian region of Tyumen and the far eastern Zabaykalsk region. Both cases involved Chinese nationals. Authorities also announced that the Russian military will also be flying back Russian citizens from China's Hubei province. Russia has already moved 58 of its citizens back from China's border regions.

The regional Primorsk government also announced that all Chinese Citizens coming to Russia will be quarantined for 14 days irrespective of whether they have tested positive for the virus or not.

Read: Russia Halts Visa-free Entry, Work Visas To Chinese Nationals Over Coronavirus Dread

Read: Hong Kong Shuts Most China Crossings Over Virus As Medics Strike

The Russian government also announced on February 1, that they will be stopping visa-free entry for all Chinese tourists and stopped issuing work visas to Chinese nationals over the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the lives of 361 people and infected thousands more. According to reports, the government stated that the measures were undertaken to ensure the safety of the people and prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The decision of the Russian government comes after they closed its land border with China to curb the spread of the disease. According to reports, the order stated that the Federal Security Service (FSB) will stop visa-free tourism from midnight February 1.

Chinese tour groups have been able to avail visa-free travel since the year 2000.

In order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection to the Russian territory, temporary restrictions have been imposed on the movement of Chinese citizens at cross border checkpoints in some sections of Russia’s border with Mongolia — Government of Russia (@GovernmentRF) February 1, 2020



Read: Hong Kong: 'Non-essential' Medical Workers Go On Strike, Demand Border Closure With China

Read: China Accuses US Of Spreading Global 'panic' Over Coronavirus