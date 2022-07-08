Chinese 'celebrate' Attack On Japan's Shinzo Abe On Social Media; Hail Shooter As 'hero'

In the aftermath of the unprecedented murder attempt on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, the world expressed shock and grief, however, people in China are reportedly celebrating the incident. Once again deviating from the global perspective, which is to wish for Abe’s recovery after he got shot at and collapsed in Nara, people on the Chinese social media platform Weibo are hailing the incident.

Not only are Chinese citizens elated that Shinzo Abe is reported to be “unresponsive” but one of them even wished for the incumbent Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to meet the same fate. Several others termed the attacker, Tetsuya Yamagami, a "hero".

Several netizens have posted Weibo screenshots on Twitter showing multiple posts and chat boxes celebrating the attack on Shinzo Abe. Some of these users even have verified accounts on Weibo with thousands of followers. While on Weibo, a restricted for users other than Chinese, people were celebrating Abe’s ‘critical’ health situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian appeared to lament the attack.

#Chinese #china react to #安倍晋三 shooting with joy and celebrations, note that the gold name is a chinese bili bili tuber with 50 thousands followers

it says" i hope it is the current Japanese PM （got shot）… and Korean one too"

Zhao’s remarks’ credibility was further pushed into uncertainty as even the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece, Global Times also mocked the attack. While reporting the incident, the CCP mouthpiece quoted observers and experts to talk about the “anti-Abe” sentiment which, according to the outlet, “has always been in Japan”.

Xiang Haoyu- a research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies was quoted as saying that there was "dissatisfaction with the widening gap between the rich and the poor caused by Abenomics and disgust with his forced adjustment of military and security policies".

Xiang added, "Japan is well-known for its good public security and strict control of firearms, but in recent years, there are still vicious public security incidents, which is also related to the stagnation of economic and social development in Japan and the suppression of social thought". He also noted that political assassinations have been carried out by Japan's "radical left and right" since World War II.

The attack on Abe will certainly provoke the Japanese right wing. Abe's successor and supporters may seize the incident to push his "free and open Indo-Pacific" and active participation in the QUAD, and facilitate #NATO's entry in East Asia: observer

Shinzo Abe attacked in Japan

Shinzo Abe, Japan's former premier on Thursday was shot at in the western city of Nara by a man in his 40s. As per Japanese media reports, Abe was "unresponsive" while being airlifted to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture and is in cardiopulmonary arrest.

Later in the day Japan PM Fumio Kishida addressed the press on the unprecedented incident and informed that the former Japanese PM's situation remains a 'very grave situation' and he is praying for his recovery. He called the attack "barbaric" and "malicious". The shooter, who was arrested after the attack, has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami. Here's all we know about the shooter.

