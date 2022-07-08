Last Updated:

Chinese 'celebrate' Attack On Japan's Shinzo Abe On Social Media; Hail Shooter As 'hero'

While the world expressed shock and grief, the people in China are celebrating the unprecedented attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on Thursday.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Shinzo Abe

Image: AP


In the aftermath of the unprecedented murder attempt on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, the world expressed shock and grief, however, people in China are reportedly celebrating the incident. Once again deviating from the global perspective, which is to wish for Abe’s recovery after he got shot at and collapsed in Nara, people on the Chinese social media platform Weibo are hailing the incident.

Not only are Chinese citizens elated that Shinzo Abe is reported to be “unresponsive” but one of them even wished for the incumbent Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to meet the same fate. Several others termed the attacker, Tetsuya Yamagami, a "hero".

Several netizens have posted Weibo screenshots on Twitter showing multiple posts and chat boxes celebrating the attack on Shinzo Abe. Some of these users even have verified accounts on Weibo with thousands of followers. While on Weibo, a restricted for users other than Chinese, people were celebrating Abe’s ‘critical’ health situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian appeared to lament the attack. 

READ | World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting pray for recovery

Zhao’s remarks’ credibility was further pushed into uncertainty as even the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece, Global Times also mocked the attack. While reporting the incident, the CCP mouthpiece quoted observers and experts to talk about the “anti-Abe” sentiment which, according to the outlet, “has always been in Japan”. 

READ | Shinzo Abe's attacker says he shot at the former Japan PM with intention to kill: Report

Xiang Haoyu- a research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies was quoted as saying that there was "dissatisfaction with the widening gap between the rich and the poor caused by Abenomics and disgust with his forced adjustment of military and security policies".

Xiang added, "Japan is well-known for its good public security and strict control of firearms, but in recent years, there are still vicious public security incidents, which is also related to the stagnation of economic and social development in Japan and the suppression of social thought". He also noted that political assassinations have been carried out by Japan's "radical left and right" since World War II.

Shinzo Abe attacked in Japan

Shinzo Abe, Japan's former premier on Thursday was shot at in the western city of Nara by a man in his 40s. As per Japanese media reports, Abe was "unresponsive" while being airlifted to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture and is in cardiopulmonary arrest. 

READ | A timeline of political career of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Later in the day Japan PM Fumio Kishida addressed the press on the unprecedented incident and informed that the former Japanese PM's situation remains a 'very grave situation' and he is praying for his recovery. He called the attack "barbaric" and "malicious". The shooter, who was arrested after the attack, has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami. Here's all we know about the shooter.    

READ | Shinzo Abe assassinated: China mouthpiece takes dig at Abenomics; predicts NATO expansion

Image: AP/Republic World

READ | Shinzo Abe shot: Video shows attacker waiting behind ex-Japan PM as he delivers a speech
First Published:
COMMENT