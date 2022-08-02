China Warns US Of 'grave Consequences' Over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit As Tensions Rise

The Chinese Embassy in India reinforced Beijing's position on Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, stating that it will lead to a very severe situation with grave repercussions. The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, arrived in Malaysia on August 2 to begin the second leg of her Asia tour.

The US envoy's trip, however, is overshadowed by her scheduled Taiwan visit, which has heightened tensions with Beijing. It should be noted that China asserts sovereignty over the self-governing island and has frequently cautioned the United States not to 'interfere' in the same.

China never allows any room for "Taiwan independence" forces in any form: Xiaojian

Wang Xiaojian, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, stated that the one-China principle is the political foundation for China-US relations, and Beijing firmly opposes separatist moves toward "Taiwan independence" and external interference, and never allows any room for "Taiwan independence" forces in any form.

Xiaojian cautioned the US, reiterating Chinese President Xi Jinping's statement, that "those who play with fire will perish by it." He went on to say that if the US keeps challenging China's red line, it would be met with resolute countermeasures, and the US will suffer all repercussions.

The Chinese embassy's spokesperson, in tweet on August 1, said, "A visit to Taiwan by Speaker Pelosi would constitute a gross interference in China’s internal affairs, greatly threaten peace & stability across the Taiwan Strait, severely undermine China-US relations & lead to a very serious situation & grave consequences."

Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan

Pelosi and her delegation arrived by flight to a heavily guarded air force facility in Malaysia. She paid a visit to the House of Representatives' lower house speaker before adjourning for lunch with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. While no official announcements have been made, Taiwanese media has stated that Pelosi will arrive in Taipei on August 2nd.

According to unnamed sources quoted by Taiwan's three largest daily newspapers, The United Daily News, Liberty Times, and China Times, she would fly to Taipei and spend the night there after visiting Malaysia. China has promised repercussions, claiming that if Pelosi goes forward with the visit, its military will "never sit idly by".

Image: AP