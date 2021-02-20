Chinese Fighter Jets Violate Taiwan's Airspace As It Appoints New Defence Minister

China on Friday violated Taiwan's southern airspace as at least nine PLA aircraft entered Taipei-controlled Pratas Island. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that the Air Force was put on high alert after the incursion by the Chinese, who were warned via radio to leave immediately. Chinese incursions have surged in the last couple of years, with the last such large-scale violation taking place on January 24, when 12 PLA aircraft entered Taiwan's airspace.

According to Taiwan's Defence Ministry, the latest incursion included four J-16 jets, four JH-7s and one electronic warfare aircraft. This comes on a day when Taiwan announced its new Defence Minister, who has been trained in the United States. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, sees the increasing engagement between Taipei and Washington as a threat and violation of the 'One China" policy.

New Defence Minister

Taiwan Friday appointed Chiu Kuo-cheng as the country's new Defence Minister. Kuo-cheng, who was serving as National Security Bureau Director-General, graduated from the US Army War College in 1999. Kuo-cheng will replace Yen De-fa, who has been serving as Defence Minister since 2018. According to reports, Kuo-cheng will be tasked with bringing the next stage of military reforms. Chiu's old job as intelligence chief will be taken by Taiwan's top China policy-maker, Chen Ming-tong, now head of the Mainland Affairs Council.

Experts see China's violation of the median line as a way to coerce Taiwan into towing Beijing's line. However, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who came into power in 2016 and has since become a massive thorn for China, is calling for indigenous development of the country's military to counter threats from Beijing. Under Tsai's rule, Taiwan has not only developed closer ties with Washington but has also purchased high-end military equipment for billions of dollars, including armed drones, rocket systems, missiles, etc, making Beijing wary of the ties.

(Image Credit: AP)