Chinese Warplanes And US Reconnaissance Aircraft Entered Taiwan's Air Defence Zone: Report

Amid heightened regional tensions, seven Chinese warplanes and a US reconnaissance aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on January 31. Five People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft — a Y-8 reconnaissance plane, two J-10 fighter jets and J-11 bombers — were seen near Taiwan controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea, South China Morning Post reported, quoting Taiwanese defence ministry. They were followed hours later by two PLA's J-11 bombers in the same area, it said separately.

Chinese incursions have increased manifold in the region with Taiwan repeatedly reporting the presence of Chinese warplanes in the region. However, it was the first time in several months when the island reported the US aeroplane in its Air defence identification zones. As per SCMP, Air defence identification zones are early warning systems that help countries to detect incursions into their airspace. Any aircraft entering such an area is supposed to report its route and purpose to the "host" nation, though the zones are classified as international airspace and pilots are not legally bound to make such a notification. Elaborating on the latest Chinese incursion, Taiwan asserted that it had sent radio warnings to the PLA aircraft and air defence missile system were deployed to monitor their activities.

Previous incursions

Despite a warning from the United States, Taiwan on January 24 reported a large incursion by Chinese warplanes for the second day running. According to BBC, Sunday’s operation involved 15 aircraft and a similar drill that led to a warning from Washington. Taiwan’s defence ministry had said that 12 firefighters, two anti-submarine aircraft and a reconnaissance plane were involved in the second incursion. On both occasions, Taiwan’s air force warned away from the aircraft and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the planes.

China's warning

Last week, China warned Taipei that "independence means war". China has claimed Taiwan as its own territory and has often threatened using the military. The Chinese government believes that Taiwan’s democratically-elected government is moving the island towards the declaration of formal independence even though Taiwanese President Tsi Ing-wen has repeatedly claimed that the island is an independent country called the Republic of China.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from ANI)