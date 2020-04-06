China: People Flock To Popular Tourist Sites Despite Warnings From Health Authorities

China is slowly returning to normalcy as coronavirus cases in the country continues to drop. Following this, the Chinese government has started to lift restrictions, due to which many people flocked to popular tourist sites and major cities over the weekend. Despite the warnings from health authorities that the risk posed by coronavirus pandemic remains far from over, images from he Huangshan mountain park in Anhui province showed approximately 20,000 people crammed together in a bid to experience outdoors after months of travel restrictions and strict lockdowns. The Chinese government is relaxing restriction, however, the health experts have urged the public to practice caution.

According to international media reports, Shanghai, which is famous for its Bund waterfront, was also packed with shoppers and tourists. Several restaurants were also seen packed with people, while many were also required reservations to enter. Beijing, the capital, also saw locals flocking to the city’s parks and open spaces.

‘China is not near the end’

Currently, China has more than 32,000 active coronavirus cases and the death toll from the deadly virus has reached 3,331 in the country. In recent days, the Chinese authorities have reported that the rate of infection has slowed significantly, however, experts have warned that ‘China is not near the end’. Although, with the number of new infections falling, government officials have tentatively begun its efforts to restart the country’s manufacturing and service industries.

Coronavirus, which was originated from China’s ‘wet markets’, has claimed more than 64,000 lives around the world. And the same ‘wet markets’ have now reportedly been opened. According to reports, the sale of bats, pangolins and dogs for human consumption has resumed in the country. The move by Chinese authorities has raised concerns worldwide as the rest of them are still battling with the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, coronavirus pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and territories and has infected more than one million people. Out of the total infections, nearly 271,000 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

