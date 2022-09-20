Chinese Foreign Min Addresses 'Taiwan Question'; Shares Impact On US Ties Amid Tension

The Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi on Monday stated that managing the Taiwan issue effectively is of utmost importance. The Chinese State Councilor made these remarks while he was attending a meeting with former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in New York. According to the Global Times, Wang Yi made the statement while addressing the "Taiwan question”, adding that failing to manage the situation will have a negative impact on China-US ties.

Besides this, earlier in the month of August, the Chinese government said that the nation would be "wary" of the US's attempt to aggravate the situation and increase military deployment by manipulating the cross-Straits scenario. This comes as China continues to criticise the United States over Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. Speaking during a news conference, Chinese FM Wang Yi asserted that Pelosi's backpedaling is a political charade that is doomed to fail and an open provocation.

China warns about 'dangerous trends' over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

According to the Global Times report, Yi stressed that they will be "vigilant against politicians from some countries undermining the political foundation for exchanges with China", compromising the United Nations Charter, and weakening the post-World War II international system.

As tensions in the Asia-Pacific region mount, the Chinese FM also warned about "dangerous trends" that have been emerging. According to media reports, he said, "Firstly, it is necessary to be prepared for the US gathering some accomplices to pour fuel on the fire, enhancing regional military deployments, as well as further escalating the situation and attempting to create a new and bigger crisis".

The Chinese Foreign Minister also said that the nation must exercise caution in case "pro-independence groups" in Taiwan inaccurately assess the situation and continue collaborating with foreign forces. He asserted that certain leaders in other countries are attempting to follow Pelosi's path in order to advance in their political careers, and China should be aware of this.

Further, it is worth mentioning that Pelosi's trip to Taiwan has drawn harsh criticism from China, who claimed that the US action has violated the "One-China" concept. The Chinese government responded by conducting extensive military exercises in the Asia Pacific area and sanctioning US House Speaker Pelosi and her immediate family. The United States, however, has criticised the Chinese military drills as being in contradiction with the long-standing goal of upholding peace and stability in the region.